Wailea, HI

Treated Above the Treetops at The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea

mauimagazine.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI haven’t been here since Capische was in this location,” says Diane, my friend and publisher of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine. “It’s been years.” We sit at a table at The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea and marvel at the locale. The open-air venue sits high above Wailea, looking out over the treetops with a 180-degree view of the ocean, Kaho‘olawe and Lāna‘i. It’s the perfect place to watch the sunset — a fiery display of orange and gold.

#Napa Cabbage#Red Cabbage#Red Wine#Food Drink#Top Chef#Dessert#Fresh Fish#Executive Chef#Fried Fish#The French Laundry#The Peacock Inn#Onaga#Ahi#Hawai I#Tabasco#O Ahu#Mascarpone Cream#Fresh Island Fish#Dinner#Farm Raised Kona Kanpachi
