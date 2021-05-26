Treated Above the Treetops at The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea
I haven’t been here since Capische was in this location,” says Diane, my friend and publisher of Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine. “It’s been years.” We sit at a table at The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea and marvel at the locale. The open-air venue sits high above Wailea, looking out over the treetops with a 180-degree view of the ocean, Kaho‘olawe and Lāna‘i. It’s the perfect place to watch the sunset — a fiery display of orange and gold.www.mauimagazine.net