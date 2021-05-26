BMO Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles on Lower Provisions, Beat Estimates
“We are continuing to build a strong, competitive bank, allocating capital to businesses that are positioned to grow and deliver strong returns, and we are highly focused on continuously improving our performance. Return on equity increased to 16.7%, we improved our efficiency ratio to 56.6% and strengthened our CET1 ratio to 13.0%, all underpinned by our strong balance sheet and differentiated risk and credit performance,” added White.www.smarteranalyst.com