BMO Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles on Lower Provisions, Beat Estimates

Sale of Canada's largest single brand network of 92 retail cannabis stores to Sundial Growers for $131 million announced earlier in May. CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. ("Inner Spirit" or the "Company") (CSE: ISH) (OTCQB: INSHF), a Canadian company that has established a national network of Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores, today announced it has filed its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis, as well its amended and restated audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis. The filings are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.innerspiritholdings.com. Further information regarding the prior period restatement can be found under the "Prior Period Restatement" section of this news release.