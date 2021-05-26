newsbreak-logo
BMO Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles on Lower Provisions, Beat Estimates

By Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf
smarteranalyst.com
 5 days ago

"We are continuing to build a strong, competitive bank, allocating capital to businesses that are positioned to grow and deliver strong returns, and we are highly focused on continuously improving our performance. Return on equity increased to 16.7%, we improved our efficiency ratio to 56.6% and strengthened our CET1 ratio to 13.0%, all underpinned by our strong balance sheet and differentiated risk and credit performance," added White.

Financial ReportsZacks.com

Big Lots (BIG) Q1 Earnings Beat, Comparable Sales Rise Y/Y

BIG - Free Report) reported a stellar first-quarter fiscal 2021 performance. The company’s both top and the bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year as well. Notably, the quarter delivered fifth consecutive sales and earnings beat. Results were driven by strength in the company’s underlying Operation North Star initiative and a positive customer response on the third round of stimulus distributions that started in March. Moreover, the company’s Lot and Queue Line strategies bode well.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Inner Spirit Holdings Announces Strong First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Highlighted by Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Positive Cash Flow

Sale of Canada's largest single brand network of 92 retail cannabis stores to Sundial Growers for $131 million announced earlier in May. CALGARY, AB, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. ("Inner Spirit" or the "Company") (CSE: ISH) (OTCQB: INSHF), a Canadian company that has established a national network of Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores, today announced it has filed its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis, as well its amended and restated audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and corresponding management's discussion and analysis. The filings are available for review on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.innerspiritholdings.com. Further information regarding the prior period restatement can be found under the "Prior Period Restatement" section of this news release.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million. A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS. A number of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million. A number of research firms have recently...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$16.25 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of cbdMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.530-0.550 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $314.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.97 million and the lowest is $287.52 million. Azul posted sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 320.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $366.72 million-$373.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.22 million. Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a hold rating to a...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.460-1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 516,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Lowered by Truist Securiti

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for DoubleVerify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Medtronic's (MDT) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Up

MDT - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Adjusted earnings also showed a stupendous improvement from the year-ago figure of 58 cents per share. Currency-adjusted EPS came in at $1.54 for the quarter. Without certain one-time...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.003-1.003 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.46 billion-$12.46 billion. Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 26,252...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. City Office REIT stock remained flat at $$11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 162,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,691. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.88 million. Shares of TELA traded up $0.16 during...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report $45.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.