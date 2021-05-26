newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Horizon Bancorp to Acquire 14 TCF National Bank Branches; Shares Fall 4%

By Devina Lohia
smarteranalyst.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) revealed that its subsidiary Horizon Bank has inked a deal to acquire 14 TCF National Bank branches which are being divested by TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) as part of the ongoing merger with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN). Shares of Horizon Bancorp declined 4.2% on Tuesday. The...

www.smarteranalyst.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcf#Small Business Loans#Bank Deposits#Financial Capital#Share Capital#Tcf Financial Corp#Hban#Irr#Tbv#Horizon Bank#Moderate#Tipranks#Horizon Bancorp Inc#Hbnc Shares#Market Share#Loan Growth#Merger#Excess Capital#M A Activity#Associated Loans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

Horizons ETFs and National Bank Direct Brokerage Launch the Latest Biggest Winner Trading Competition

$13,000 in cash prizes up for grabs through Canada's leading ETF trading contest. TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. ("Horizons ETFs") and National Bank Direct Brokerage ("NBDB") are pleased to announce today's launch of the tenth edition of the Biggest Winner trading competition (the "Biggest Winner"), a simulated exchange traded fund ("ETF") investment contest.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of The West Acquires 1,565 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of The West Acquires 12,770 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of The West grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.8% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $24,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,976 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,749 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shiawassee County, MIArgus Press

Bank merger to affect multiple branches in Shiawassee County

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Huntington Bankshare’s takeover of TCF Financial moved a step closer to completion this past week with Justice Department approval of the merger. As part of the Justice Department’s approval of the proposed merger, TCF National Bank, which is headquartered in Detroit, has entered into a purchase agreement to sell 14 banking centers in Michigan to Horizon Bank, a subsidiary of Michigan City, Indiana-based Horizon Bancorp Inc. The agreement will affect two TCF branches in Shiawassee County.
California Statebizjournals

LA-based Cathay Bank is buying 10 California branches from HSBC

Los Angeles-based Cathay Bank is buying 10 California branches, including seven in the greater Bay Area, from HSBC as part of the British bank's exit from the U.S. retail banking market. The deal, which came together over the past 60 days, includes loans and deposits tied to the acquired branches...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,827 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MarketsBusiness Insider

National Bank declares dividends

MONTREAL, May 28, 2021 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada's (TSX: NA) Board of Directors declares a dividend of $0.71 per common share for the quarter ending July 31, 2021. This dividend is payable on August 1, 2021 to common shareholders of record on June 28, 2021. The Board of...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Comerica Bank Acquires 1,943 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 124 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 5,000 Shares

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $104,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 4,260 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.