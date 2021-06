Emerged Inc., the privately held, SaaS company focused on bringing qualified leads to healthcare organizations, today announced its strategic partnership with Round One Capital. Round One Capital has invested an undisclosed amount in the seed round, and Jay Love, co-founder of Round One Capital – who previously held CEO titles at eTapestry and Bloomerang – will sit on Emerged’s Board of Directors. Emerged will use the funds to continue to scale its SaaS platform, and to further fuel its sales and marketing efforts.