It is a clever finish from a player with a lot of promise. Celtic have been told by The Double winning Saints that they will need to pay £2m to sign him this summer. Celtic scout Tosh McKinlay has watched McCann as Celtic ponder a move for the centre mid and his performances for Davidson’s side will only help his chances of landing a dream move to Celtic. McCann could certainly provide an enormous amount of fight and drive to a Celtic midfield that has struggled this season. Ange Postecoglou, who is expected to be announced as Celtic boss, has always had very fit teams so McCann, who is a tenacious competiitor in the middle of the park, may be high on his list of priorities.