Japanese M90 4 x 400m team smashes world record by four minutes with 8:49.01 relay
A Japanese team of M90 athletes crushed the 4 x 400m relay world record in their age group in Aomori, Japan, on Saturday. The four men ran to a final time of 8:49.01 at the Aomori Masters Time Trials, beating the previous M90 world record in the event by close to four full minutes. Their result received little attention compared to the runs from elites in the Diamond League and World Continental Tour events held over the weekend, but the crew’s run is no doubt one of the most impressive of the year so far, and their record will likely be incredibly difficult to beat.runningmagazine.ca