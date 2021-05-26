Japanese M90 4 x 400m team smashes world record by four minutes with 8:49.01 relay

Following the island nation’s defeat in the Second World War, Japan — along with the rest of the Axis nations — was banned from researching, developing, designing, or manufacturing aircraft for the better part of a decade. This forced seven-year hiatus would coincide with the rise of the jet engine, which allowed other nations to enter the modern age of air travel. As a result of Japan’s best mechanics and engineers being prohibited from wrenching or working on airplanes, the country’s sharpest minds focused their attention on the automotive and motorcycle realms. By the time the ban was lifted in 1951, Japan’s aviation industry was years behind its competitors, prompting the country to double down on its efforts to be a global powerhouse in the road-going vehicles sector.