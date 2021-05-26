newsbreak-logo
Brooks Koepka hilariously apologizes to Aaron Rodgers over ‘The Match’

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wednesday’s announcement of the latest installment of “The Match” prompted some hilarious trash talk, and even those who aren’t taking part are getting involved. The leading trash talker so far has been Tom Brady, who will partner with Phil Mickelson to take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in July. Brady made heavy use of a meme featuring DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to troll his opponents. This prompted a hilarious response from Koepka, who kept it simple.

