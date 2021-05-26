The Surface Duo is the Best Handheld Xbox You Can Get

Microsoft has announced that they are bringing in the latest Surface Laptop 4 alongside several new companion products into Malaysia. Taking a quick glance at the machine and you’ll notice that the Surface Laptop 4 fully retains the iconic design, materials, and details to stay true to the language and tone it brings to the table but now, the display is a 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen panel with high contrast in sizes of 13.5 and 15-inches. Available with the latest CPUs from both Intel and AMD, pick the ones that satisfy your workload the most such as multi-core horsepower or hardware encoder to speed up your productivity. Rounding it up is the plethora of security suite of integrated hardware and software to guard against data theft alongside overall layered security all the way down the firmware layer.