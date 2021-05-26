Cancel
The Surface Duo is the Best Handheld Xbox You Can Get

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft’s Surface Duo is now a Game Boy for Xbox games. Thanks to Xbox Cloud streaming, any PC or phone can play Xbox games. And now, with an update to the Xbox Game Pass app, it also runs on Android devices, including Microsoft’s little fold-up Surface Duo, a dual-screen tablet/phone thingy. The Surface Duo uses one screen to show the game, and one screen to display the touch-screen controls. In this way it’s a kind of combination of gaming on the iPhone, and on the Nintendo DS. But is it really up to the job of playing Xbox games?

