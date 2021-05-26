Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Funko’s “Funkoween” Celebration Continues With a Brand New ‘Carrie’ Vinyl Toy

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko has been sharing all kinds of new horror reveals for “Funkoween” this week, and the latest horror icon to join the fun is none other than Carrie White from Stephen King’s Carrie. The Walmart Exclusive toy depicts Sissy Spacek’s Carrie on prom night, but what’s interesting about the toy...

bloody-disgusting.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Stephen King
Person
James Wan
Person
Linda Cardellini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Toy#The Toys#Vinyl#Pre Order#Family Fun#Universe#Single Mom#Funkoween#Walmart Exclusive#Chalice Collectibles#Weplay Chile#Brand#Pre Order#Prom Night#The Conjuring#Yellow Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
News Break
Shopping
Related
DisneyComicBook

Funkoween 2021 Day 3: Here's Where to Get All of the Spooky New Funko Pops

Funko got into the halfway to Halloween game last year with their first ever Funkoween event. It was a big success thanks to wave after wave of Pop figures based on horror classics. The Tim Burton waves from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Corpse Bride, and Edward Scissorhands were especially popular as were Disney waves for The Haunted Mansion, Halloween Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Hocus Pocus. Expect to see new Pop figures based on these fan favorites and more at Funko's Funkoween 2021 event, which runs from May 24th through May 28th.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Funko Reveals New Spooky Marvel Comics Pops For Funkoween

Halloween six months away, and Funko contours their tradition of the Funkoween celebration. The event kicked off with a new episode of Funko Fun TV that revealed some new spooky, eerie, and terrorizing collectibles are on the way. Marvel Comics started things off first with five new Pops getting revealed with new additions to the main Marvel line as well as their popular Venomized line. Up first is the debut of a new Red Hulk Pop Vinyl that will have a Glow in the Dark Chase variant and will be a Hot Topic exclusive release. Hot Topic is having another Funkoween event throughout the entire week here, so be sure to stay tuned for pre-orders once they become available. Next, we prepare for Venom as two new Venomzied Marvel Comics Pops are coming soon as we get a Venomized Kingpin in all his glory. Kingpin Venom seems to be a modified figure of the Specialty Series Kingpin that was released a couple of years ago and will be a must-have Funko figure for any fan.
Los Angeles, CAComicBook

Elvira 40th Anniversary Funko Pop Drops for Funkoween

In 1981, Cassandra Peterson auditioned for a role as hostess for a weekend B-movie horror show on Los Angeles television station KHJ-TV. She got the part, and the Elvira character she developed for the show has been synonymous with Halloween ever since. That said, Funko couldn't hold their annual Funkoween Pop figure event without the Mistress of the Dark, so a special new release has launched in her honor.
MoviesComicBook

Huge Disney Villains Funko Pop Wave Launches For Funkoween

Funko kicked off their Funkoween 2021 event today with dozens of new Halloween-themed Funko Pop figure releases expected to drop over the course of the week. They're coming out of the gate strong with a big wave of Pop figures inspired by iconic Disney villains. The common figures in the...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Funko Debuts New Eerie Funko Soda Figures On Funkoween FUN TV

The horror and terror of Funkoween continue as we move onto new spooky Funko Soda Vinyl figures. The widely popular retro styled Funko series continues with 7 brand new Soda Vinyls all featuring horror and Halloween styled themes. There is a nice variety of figures this time around, from The Office and Tim Burton's Corpse Bride to more original designs like a new Halloween Freddy Funko. The production sizes do vary this time around, going between 12,500 to 7,500 pieces depending on the specific franchise. The Funkoween Soda Vinyls that were revealed today consists of:
MoviesComicBook

The Vincent Price Funko Pop Is the King of Funkoween

Yesterday, Funko launched the 40th anniversary Elvira Pop figure as part of their weeklong Funkoween event. Now another horror icon is joining the Pop figure family - Vincent Price!. The Pop figure features Vincent Price in a burgundy-ish suit with frills, petting a black cat - menacingly. Pre-orders are live...
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

Funko Announces Debuts New Disguise Pop Masks For Funkoween

Funko keeps the non-stop thrills with their huge assortment of Funkoween reveals include a brand new product reveal. This Funko has announced the Funko x Disguise Mask partnership giving collectors Halloween masks designed after their favorite Pop Vinyl characters. Four franchises are coming to life with this first wave of Pop Masks, with each having an adjustable strap allowing a simple fit for kids and adults. These masks might seem small on the pictures shown below, but they measure 14 -16" long with space for the eyes in the center of the mask. Starting us off first is DC Comics with three masks coming our way with Harley Quinn, Batman, and blue cowl Batman. We then travel to the world of The Nightmare Before Christmas as both Sally and Jack Skellington join in on the fun.
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

Celebrate Halloween a Little Early With Disney’s NEW Funko Pops!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve already celebrated halfway to Halloween with some BIG news about how we’ll be able to celebrate spooky season in Disney World, but the Halloween fun continues!. Recently, Funko...
ShoppingComicBook

Gremlins 3D Glasses Funko Pops Are Here for Funkoween

Funko released Gizmo and Gremlin with 3D glasses 2-pack as part of their Vynl series back in 2018, and now the 3D glasses are coming to the proper Gremlins Funko Pop line. You have Funkoween 2021 to thank!. The Gizmo and Gremlin 3D glasses Funko Pops are available to pre-order...
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Funko Funkoween Reveals Hocus Pocus, Jaws, Michael Myers, and More!

We are halfway to Halloween, and Funko knows how to celebrate with their amazing Funkoween event. An event filled with eerie, spooky, and spectacular reveals for a wide variety of collectibles. They opened the event with a new episode of Funko FUN Tv, that gave collectors and fans a glimpse at some of the upcoming releases. However, the fun did not stop there as this week has been filled with reveals, and we have rounded them up in one place. Starting up off first is a new Elvira: Mistress of the Dark Pop that celebrates 40 Years of Darkness. Elvira will get a special red-dressed Diamon Collection figure that will bring the perfect amount of shine and spookiness to your collection. We will also get a new assortment of Funko Soda Vinyls figures for Funkoween with Mickey Mouse, Sulley, and two Nightmare Before Christmas characters. Each of them will be limited releases and will all have a chance at a chase variant, and these will consist of:
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Funko Pops Are Finally Here Thanks to Funkoween

It's Day 2 of Funkoween 2021, and Funko has just dropped what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest waves of the entire event. Demon Slayer fans finally have their Funko Pops, and pre-orders are live now (with exclusives) Here's the breakdown... The common figures in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu...
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Funko Funkoween Reveals – Walking Dead, Brightburn, Carrie and More

The spooktacular event of Funkoween continues with some more spooky, eerie, and terrifying reveals from Funko. Throughout. the week we have seen some amazing Pop debuts like Day of the Dead DC Comics and Gabriel Iglesias, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jaws, and plenty more. The terrifying fun does not end there either with a whole new slew of debuts, such as the new Brandon Breyer Pop for the superhero horror film Brightburn. Other horror movies made their appearance, too like the new Walmart Exclusive Prom Queen Carrie from Carrie. This Pop captures the moment of happiness just seconds before her high school classmates pours blood on her changing their lives forever. Horror director Vincent Price is getting the Pop treatment too, who captivated audiences with The House on Haunted Hill, House of Wax, and Edward Scissorhands. Rising from the grave next is a new Corpse Bride Funko Pop from the Diamond Collection that will come exclusively to Hot Topic as well.