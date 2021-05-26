Funko’s “Funkoween” Celebration Continues With a Brand New ‘Carrie’ Vinyl Toy

The spooktacular event of Funkoween continues with some more spooky, eerie, and terrifying reveals from Funko. Throughout. the week we have seen some amazing Pop debuts like Day of the Dead DC Comics and Gabriel Iglesias, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jaws, and plenty more. The terrifying fun does not end there either with a whole new slew of debuts, such as the new Brandon Breyer Pop for the superhero horror film Brightburn. Other horror movies made their appearance, too like the new Walmart Exclusive Prom Queen Carrie from Carrie. This Pop captures the moment of happiness just seconds before her high school classmates pours blood on her changing their lives forever. Horror director Vincent Price is getting the Pop treatment too, who captivated audiences with The House on Haunted Hill, House of Wax, and Edward Scissorhands. Rising from the grave next is a new Corpse Bride Funko Pop from the Diamond Collection that will come exclusively to Hot Topic as well.