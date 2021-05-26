Cancel
Video game-based therapeutic developer Akili Interactive scores $160 million

By Laura Lovett
mobihealthnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkili Interactive, the maker of the FDA De Novo-authorized digital therapeutic EndeavorRx, has scored $110 million in Series D funding. The company also raked in an additional $50 million in debt financing, bringing the total financing round to $160 million. Neuberger Berman Funds led the equity raise with participation from...

Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Press

Phanes Therapeutics Announces $40 million Series B Financing

SAN DIEGO and SHANGHAI, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phanes Therapeutics, Inc. (Phanes), an emerging leader in innovative drug discovery in immuno-oncology, announced today the completion of $40 million Series B financing. The round of financing was led by Sequoia Capital China with participation from new investors and current shareholders. The proceeds from this round will be used to advance several preclinical programs to clinic, expand the research and clinical teams, and support the advancement of research projects in the PACbody™ and ATACCbody™ platforms.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Eli Lilly and MiNA Therapeutics enter saRNA-based drug research deal

RNA therapy, which selectively activates a specific gene in a patient’s cells, has the potential to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer. The most familiar RNA molecule, messenger RNA (mRNA), forms the basis of both Pfizer and Moderna’s approved vaccines against Covid-19. Their growing potential in a variety...
Video Gamesthenexthint.com

Risks Of Outsourcing Game Development

Outsourcing is very profitable for business. But certain risks and difficulties may arise when concluding a contract and further using such a service. IT outsourcing is believed to reduce costs and allow an organization to focus on running its core business. Therefore, the rapid development of the IT outsourcing market is primarily due to the fact that IT outsourcing allows companies to reduce indirect costs. However, not everyone agrees with this. According to various studies, no more than 75% of companies believe that the use of outsourcing has allowed them to achieve significant savings. Recently, in Europe, about 40% of telecommunications companies have abandoned IT outsourcing services.It’s due to problems. And there is non-compliance with the price / quality criterion.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Tribune Therapeutics Launches To Develop Novel Medicines Targeting A Wide Range Of Fibrotic Diseases

OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribune Therapeutics ("Tribune"), a company founded to exploit a novel, pan-antifibrotic mechanism across a wide range of indications, announces its launch with a seed financing led by HealthCap and Novo Holdings. This follows a period of company creation, with close involvement by HealthCap and Novo Seeds, the early-stage investment and company creation team of Novo Holdings.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Amyl Therapeutics Closes €18.3 Million Series A Financing To Develop Novel Therapies For Amyloidosis

LIEGE, Belgium, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyl Therapeutics ('Amyl'), a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing its amyloid fibrils specific technology platform named ClariTYfor the treatment of all forms of Amyloidosis, today announced that it has successfully closed a €18.3 million Series A financing. The funding round comprises €8.6 million in equity led by Noshaq - a regional Belgian private-public fund - with support from Merieux Participations, Sambrinvest and other private investors; and €9.7 million in non-dilutive funding from the DG06 - a key policy-design and implementing body for research and innovation policy in the Walloon region of Belgium.
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Take-Two Interactive Software to Acquire Mobile Games Developer Nordeus

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2021-- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today announced that it has acquired privately-held Nordeus for up to $378 million. The upfront price of $225 million is comprised of cash and $90 million in newly issued shares of Take-Two common stock. The Nordeus founding team will receive the stock consideration and continue to run the company. The cash portion was funded from Take-Two’s cash on hand. The number of Take-Two shares will be calculated by dividing $90 million by the weighted average closing price per share on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the thirty trading day period ending on the second trading day prior to the closing date. The cash portion of the purchase price is subject to standard closing adjustments. In addition, the agreement also includes earn-out consideration based upon Nordeus achieving EBITDA results above certain thresholds during each of the first two years. Take-Two’s acquisition of Nordeus is the Company’s latest strategic initiative to bolster its mobile business following the 2017 and 2020 acquisitions of Social Point and Playdots, respectively, which are overseen by Nir Efrat, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile for Take-Two.
Video GamesCNBC

Jefferies upgrades Take-Two Interactive as video game production ramps up, sees 30% rally

Take-Two Interactive's ramped-up production pipeline should help its stock surge more than 30%, according to investment firm Jefferies. Last month, the video game publisher released guidance for strong growth in the number of titles to be published in years ahead. The company said it would release four games in its immersive core category over the next year and then 19 in the following two years.
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Industry News, Development Opportunities & Challenges

Peptides are defined as selective and efficacious signaling molecules which bind to specific cell surface receptors to trigger intracellular effects. Peptides are gaining popularity as clinical therapeutics. Peptides are highly tunable molecules that can be used to achieve desirable biocompatibility & biodegradability with simultaneously selective & potent therapeutic effects. Get...
Health360dx.com

Qiagen, Mirati Therapeutics Partner to Develop KRAS Companion Test for NSCLC Drug

NEW YORK – Qiagen said on Tuesday after the close of the market that it is collaborating with Mirati Therapeutics to develop a tissue-based companion diagnostic test to identify cancer patients who may benefit from adagrasib, Mirati's investigational oral small molecule inhibitor of KRAS G12C. The agreement initially focuses on...
Video GamesGamasutra

Finnish studio Quicksave Interactive nets $1.3 million to create HTML-5 chat games

Helsinki-based game studio Quicksave Interactive has raised $1.3 million to create HTML-5 social games that can be played on messaging platforms. As reported by GamesBeat, the Finnish studio is keen to develop bite-sized experiences that can be played inside chat apps like Facebook Messenger. The company has plenty of pedigree in the chat game arena, having already released a string of titles including Rambo: Last Click and Balloon Boy.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Wire

Iksuda Therapeutics Closes $47 Million Financing Round

NEWCASTLE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iksuda Therapeutics (Iksuda), the developer of a new generation of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with raised therapeutic index, today announced it has completed a US $47 million (circa GB £34 million) financing round, co-led by Mirae Asset Capital and its subsidiaries, Celltrion and Premier Partners, with the Company being advised by Ashfords LLP. The funding will support the advancement of Iksuda’s lead ADC assets and expansion of its payload and conjugation platform technologies.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Why developers ditched browser gaming for app-based games

The last decade witnessed game developers opting for an App instead of continuing with browser-based games. Majorly, because of the increased usage of smartphones and technological advancements, developers could optimize the game easily on apps. Apart from the user experience, apps allowed developers and publishers to find various new sources of revenue generation. Here, we will be listing various reasons why developers ditched browser-based games for app-based games.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

What Are First, Second, and Third-Party Video Game Developers?

The gaming landscape always changes and demands more from publishers and developers. The relationship between the two entities can take on three main shapes, affecting different aspects of the production process. Let’s break down what it means to be a first, second, and third-party video game developer. Alongside examples of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

4D Molecular Therapeutics Appoints Carolyne Zimmermann As Chief Business Officer

EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT), a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted gene therapies, announced the appointment of Carolyne Zimmermann as Chief Business Officer. Ms. Zimmermann brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in life sciences corporate and business development from her prior roles at Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

OliX Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary MCureX Announces Business Agreements To Advance Development Of MRNA Vaccines And Therapeutics

SUWON, Republic of Korea, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, announced that the Company's subsidiary mCureX has signed memorandums of understanding with Samyang Holdings to advance development of a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine for COVID-19 and with GC Pharma to develop mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for respiratory infections and other diseases more broadly.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Corporate E-Learning Content Development Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | AllenComm, Allen Interactions, SweetRush

Latest released the research study on Global Corporate E-Learning Content Development Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Corporate E-Learning Content Development Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Corporate E-Learning Content Development. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AllenComm (United States),Allen Interactions Inc. (United States),Obsidian Learning (United States),SweetRush Inc. (United States),Designing Digitally, Inc. (United States),Learnnovators (United States),CommLab India LLP (India),PulseLearning Ltd. (United States),Principled Technologies Inc.(United States),EI Design Pvt Ltd (India),Learning Pool (United States),InfoPro Learning (United States),Inno-Versity (United States),Cinecraf Productions (United States),Dashe & Thomson (United States).
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Aptamer Group and PinotBio collaborate to develop new therapeutic drug conjugates

Aptamer Group Limited, the developer of Optimer™ Therapeutics, and PinotBio (Gyeonggi-do, Korea), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, today announce that they have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement. The agreement is to develop Optimer-drug conjugates for targeted drug delivery combining Aptamer Group’s Optimer technology with PinotBio’s technology using the chemotherapeutic FL-118 compound with specific linker.
EngineeringEurekAlert

The role of computer voice in the future of speech-based human-computer interaction

In the modern day, our interactions with voice-based devices and services continue to increase. In this light, researchers at Tokyo Institute of Technology and RIKEN, Japan, have performed a meta-synthesis to understand how we perceive and interact with the voice (and the body) of various machines. Their findings have generated insights into human preferences, and can be used by engineers and designers to develop future vocal technologies.