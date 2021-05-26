Video game-based therapeutic developer Akili Interactive scores $160 million

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2021-- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) today announced that it has acquired privately-held Nordeus for up to $378 million. The upfront price of $225 million is comprised of cash and $90 million in newly issued shares of Take-Two common stock. The Nordeus founding team will receive the stock consideration and continue to run the company. The cash portion was funded from Take-Two’s cash on hand. The number of Take-Two shares will be calculated by dividing $90 million by the weighted average closing price per share on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the thirty trading day period ending on the second trading day prior to the closing date. The cash portion of the purchase price is subject to standard closing adjustments. In addition, the agreement also includes earn-out consideration based upon Nordeus achieving EBITDA results above certain thresholds during each of the first two years. Take-Two’s acquisition of Nordeus is the Company’s latest strategic initiative to bolster its mobile business following the 2017 and 2020 acquisitions of Social Point and Playdots, respectively, which are overseen by Nir Efrat, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile for Take-Two.