American Legion family will flag the graves of veterans
Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, American Legion Post 82 and Sons of the American Legion will mark the graves of fallen veterans around Cleveland County. On Thursday, members of squadron 82 will place American flags on the graves of veterans buried at Sunset and Webb Memorial cemeteries. Squadron Commander Dr. Jack Weller estimates they will recognize and flag the graves of over 1,100 veterans graves at the two cemeteries.www.shelbystar.com