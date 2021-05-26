newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland County, NC

American Legion family will flag the graves of veterans

Shelby Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the Memorial Day holiday, American Legion Post 82 and Sons of the American Legion will mark the graves of fallen veterans around Cleveland County. On Thursday, members of squadron 82 will place American flags on the graves of veterans buried at Sunset and Webb Memorial cemeteries. Squadron Commander Dr. Jack Weller estimates they will recognize and flag the graves of over 1,100 veterans graves at the two cemeteries.

www.shelbystar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shelby, NC
Cleveland County, NC
Society
Cleveland County, NC
Government
County
Cleveland County, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Legion#American Flags#Volunteers#Memorial Day#American Legion Post#Sal#Fallen Veterans#Webb Memorial Cemeteries#Sunset Cemetery#Sons#Sumter Street#Taps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Shelby Star

Shelby fireman restores brotherhood, keeps fire departments going strong

For fireman Jon Eaker, putting others first is natural. Knowing the daily stress of what it takes to look out of the community, he is reminded that sometimes it's firemen who need caring for. As the President of the F.O.O.L.S. (Federal Order of Leatherhead Society) Chapter in Cleveland County, Eaker spearheads efforts to raise money to support firemen in need.
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Meet the 2021 Dover Foundation Scholars

Every year since 1968 the Dover Foundation has given scholarships to local students to help curb the rising cost of a secondary education. This year was no different, with the foundation giving $150,000 worth of scholarships to 11 Cleveland County students. The foundation hosted its annual scholarship awards event last...
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Student artists display work at Arts Council

One of the Cleveland County Arts Council’s marquee galleries is back in 2021. The council is once again displaying artworks created by local students for the public to see. “Congratulations to the students of Cleveland County for creating an outstanding show in this year of uncertainty. Kudos and much appreciation to all the art teachers who found ways to reach their students creativity and create amazing works. It was a pleasure to see the joy that was represented in their art as well as the introspection of thought processes,” said Joan Fogle, judge for this 2021 Student Art Competition. “It was a difficult show to judge as always – with so many pieces showing the best of their artistic abilities,” Fogle added.
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Arts Council announces 20201 adult art contest

The Cleveland County Arts Council is inviting adult artists to submit work to the Annual Cleveland County Artist Competition. All works entered must be original, created by the artist within the last two years and not previously entered in a competition at the Arts Center. Artists must be residents of Cleveland County or full-time students at a Cleveland County college or university.