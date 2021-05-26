American Legion family will flag the graves of veterans

One of the Cleveland County Arts Council’s marquee galleries is back in 2021. The council is once again displaying artworks created by local students for the public to see. “Congratulations to the students of Cleveland County for creating an outstanding show in this year of uncertainty. Kudos and much appreciation to all the art teachers who found ways to reach their students creativity and create amazing works. It was a pleasure to see the joy that was represented in their art as well as the introspection of thought processes,” said Joan Fogle, judge for this 2021 Student Art Competition. “It was a difficult show to judge as always – with so many pieces showing the best of their artistic abilities,” Fogle added.