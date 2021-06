A reporter based in France breaks down the situation on the ground, what travelers who want to go should know, and whether France is actually ready to welcome foreigners yet. On June 9, after more than a year of being fermé to foreign travelers and residents being locked down in various forms (permission slips needed to leave the house and nighttime curfews have been among the many restrictions that have come and gone), France will be welcoming tourists to the land of buttery croissants and stinky cheese. Here’s the scoop on how to experience la belle vie once again, and whether now is the right time to go.