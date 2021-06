On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that aims to crack down on big tech companies. The governor signed the bill at Florida International University. The law makes it so if a tech company de-platforms or censors any candidate running for statewide office, they could face a fine of up to $250,000 per day from the Florida Election Commission. A fine of $25,000 a day could be imposed on social media platforms that de-platform candidates for non-statewide offices.