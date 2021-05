Lakeland resident Patricia Landreth spent more than two years turning a once neglected downtown landmark into her “mini-Manhattan” dream home. Now, it’s back on market. The Raymondo Building at 115 N. Kentucky Ave is listed for sale at $2.3 million. Landreth, 61, said she’s put it on the market to see if it will fetch a price that will allow her to retire earlier and spend more time with her partner, Melissa.