More Trump administration officials head to K Street
The tax lobbying firm Federal Policy Group has hired Aharon Friedman, making him one of the latest former Trump administration officials to head to K Street. Friedman was a senior adviser to Dave Kautter, the Treasury Department's assistant secretary for tax policy. He's also a former senior tax counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee and "played a key role" in helping to pass the 2017 tax law, Ken Kies, Federal Policy Group's managing director, said in a statement.