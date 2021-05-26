More Trump administration officials head to K Street

Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.But that doesn't mean that he is done with politics and now he has hinted that he may run for the White House again in 2024, telling his supporters they should have “hope”.The ex-president is free to run again for office as he was acquitted in the Senate for a second time in February. And he dropped his strongest hint yet in a new interview with daughter-in-law Lara Trump on her podcast The Right View.“You do have hope, that...