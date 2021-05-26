newsbreak-logo
POTUS

More Trump administration officials head to K Street

By THEODORIC MEYER
POLITICO
 5 days ago

PROGRAMMING NOTE: POLITICO Influence will not publish on Monday, May 31. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, June 1. MORE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS HEAD TO K STREET: The tax lobbying firm Federal Policy Group has hired Aharon Friedman, making him one of the latest former Trump administration officials to head to K Street. Friedman was a senior adviser to Dave Kautter, the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for tax policy. He's also a former senior tax counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee and "played a key role" in helping to pass the 2017 tax law, Ken Kies, Federal Policy Group's managing director, said in a statement.

