Cancer

AI with swarm intelligence learns to detect cancer, lung diseases and COVID-19

By German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunities benefit from sharing knowledge and experience among their members. Following a similar principle—called "swarm learning"—an international research team has trained artificial intelligence algorithms to detect blood cancer, lung diseases and COVID-19 in data stored in a decentralized fashion. This approach has advantage over conventional methods since it inherently provides privacy preservation technologies, which facilitates cross-site analysis of scientific data. Swarm learning could thus significantly promote and accelerate collaboration and information exchange in research, especially in the field of medicine. Experts from the DZNE, the University of Bonn, the information technology company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and other research institutions report on this in the scientific journal Nature.

