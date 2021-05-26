Crash results in heroin bust

Two men are facing a multitude of drug related charges following a drug bust last Wednesday in Port Huron. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the two were arrested in the 900 block of St. Clair Street as Drug Task Force members were executing a search warrant. An undisclosed quantity of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were seized from the home. 31 year old Chad Hamilton and 26 year old Jesse Sawdon were arrested. Hamilton is charged with the manufacturing and delivery of meth, heroin, fentanyl, maintaining a drug house, and being a fourth time habitual offender. He is He is being lodged in the St. Clair County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Sawon was charged with being in possession of methamphetamine and being a fourth time habitual offender. He is being held on a $25,000 bond. Both men will face a probable cause hearing next Tuesday.