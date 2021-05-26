Crash results in heroin bust

Salyersville Police arrested Knott County man and two people from central Kentucky over the weekend, on charges of importing heroin. 37 Year old Ryan Van Sexton, 30 year old Travis Kyle Rossand and 30 year old Tiffany Shanea Brown were traveling together in a car around 6 a.m. Saturday, when an officer pulled them over after reportedly witnessing Sexton toss something out of the car. As the officer questioned them, Brown told the officer that Sexton gave her bags of heroin and told her to hide them in a body cavity so they wouldn’t be caught. When she tried to retrieve them, one of the bags ruptured and she was sent to a hospital for treatment before being taken to jail. All three were arrested for importing heroin and various other charges. They remain in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville.