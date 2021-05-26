Cancel
Accidents

Crash results in heroin bust

 2021-05-26

On May 17, at 7:09 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a one-vehicle crash on Norwegian Hollow Road just west of Gardner Drive in Clayton Township. The driver was Zachary D. Miller, 28, Soldiers Grove. Miller was operating a 2003 Ford Taurus eastbound on Norwegian Hollow Road...

Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Innocent driver, former reality TV star killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Ga. 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say two men were killed in a fiery crash when a man drove over 100 mph in the wrong direction on Georgia 400 over the weekend. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1:27 a.m. Sunday between Shiloh and Majors roads. The 911 center got several calls about a wrong-way driver, but weren’t able to intercept him before the crash.
Knott County, KYq95fm.net

Three Arrested for Heroin

Salyersville Police arrested Knott County man and two people from central Kentucky over the weekend, on charges of importing heroin. 37 Year old Ryan Van Sexton, 30 year old Travis Kyle Rossand and 30 year old Tiffany Shanea Brown were traveling together in a car around 6 a.m. Saturday, when an officer pulled them over after reportedly witnessing Sexton toss something out of the car. As the officer questioned them, Brown told the officer that Sexton gave her bags of heroin and told her to hide them in a body cavity so they wouldn’t be caught. When she tried to retrieve them, one of the bags ruptured and she was sent to a hospital for treatment before being taken to jail. All three were arrested for importing heroin and various other charges. They remain in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville.
Elkins, WVTheInterMountain.com

DRUG BUST

ELKINS — Elkins Police Department officers seized 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine and three firearms Monday during an investigation that resulted in two men and a woman being detained. “This is the largest methamphetamine seizure in EPD history,” Elkins Police Chief Travis Bennett said. “I’m very proud of my officers for...
Kentucky Statefoxlexington.com

More than 40 grams of heroin seized in Kentucky drug bust

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Two people have been arrested in Floyd County, Ky. on drug charges. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a complaint on the evening of Tuesday, June 22 regarding suspicious individuals and possible illegal drug activity in the Prestonsburg Shopping Village. Deputies...
Towns County, GAclaycountyprogress.com

Record meth bust in Towns

Calling it the “largest methamphetamine bust” in the county’s history, Towns County Sheriff’s Office seized a substantial amount of drugs and arrested an alleged “major” trafficker during a June 17 sting in Hiawassee. As a result of the lengthy investigation, Alex Michael Robinson, 32, of Monroe Ga., faces a slew...
Redding, CAcrimevoice.com

Man dumps meth and heroin as police pursue

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On Sunday, June 13th, 2021 at approximately 11:12 AM, an RPD Officer was patrolling the area of North Bonnyview Road near East Bonnyview Rd. The Officer observed a BMW sedan driving recklessly in the area. The Officer caught up to the vehicle in the area Old Barn Way near Barrel Court.
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

Local woman facing heroin, meth charges

An Orangeburg woman is facing drug charges. Fran Nicole Roberts, 36, 121 Trouble Lane, was charged with possession of heroin, first offense, and possession and distribution of methamphetamine, first offense, according to warrants. Roberts was pulled over around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday on Columbia Road when officers noticed a gray Honda...
Law EnforcementThegardenisland.com

Kapa‘a man arrested on meth, heroin charges

KAPA‘A — Kaua‘i police arrested Joshua Grimes, 36, of Kapa‘a, last week, after locating methamphetamine and heroin in his possession. The Kaua‘i Police Department’s Vice Section executed a search warrant on Grimes and the bags on his person during an operation in the Kawaihau District. The search resulted in police recovering 207.9 net grams of methamphetamine, 55.4 gross grams of heroin and $2,021 in cash.
Law Enforcementnews4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested with $1 million worth of heroin

HENDERSON, Vance County (WLOS) — A North Carolina woman was arrested Wednesday with 150,000 doses of heroin that had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million, according to Henderson police. Officers pulled over a car driven by Niamani Faith Dantzler-Sneed, 25, where they seized the heroin, two containers of...
Buna, TXkjas.com

Buna man charged after crash resulted in a death

The Silsbee Bee is reporting that a Buna man has now been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter in regard to a June 2nd crash in Hardin County that claimed the life of another resident of Buna. It happened shortly before 5:00 on that Wednesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 96, about 2 miles south of Silsbee.
Colorado Statei-70scout.com

Multiple Vehicle Crash Results in One Fatality, Multiple Injured near Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY – On Monday, June 7th at approximately 12:53 AM troopers with the Colorado State Patrol were dispatched to a vehicle-versus-animal crash located on southbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 186. Upon arrival troopers discovered a second crash had taken place involving multiple vehicles, resulting in one party killed and nine others transported with varying degrees of injuries.
Port Huron, MIwphm.net

Meth, heroin, and fentanyl seized in Port Huron bust

Two men are facing a multitude of drug related charges following a drug bust last Wednesday in Port Huron. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the two were arrested in the 900 block of St. Clair Street as Drug Task Force members were executing a search warrant. An undisclosed quantity of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine were seized from the home. 31 year old Chad Hamilton and 26 year old Jesse Sawdon were arrested. Hamilton is charged with the manufacturing and delivery of meth, heroin, fentanyl, maintaining a drug house, and being a fourth time habitual offender. He is He is being lodged in the St. Clair County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Sawon was charged with being in possession of methamphetamine and being a fourth time habitual offender. He is being held on a $25,000 bond. Both men will face a probable cause hearing next Tuesday.
Trafficmchenrycountyblog.com

Wonder Lake Woman Killed as a Result of McHenry Crash

On Thursday, June 17th, 2021 at approximately 4:05PM, the McHenry Police Department and McHenry Township Fire Protection District (MTFPD) responded to the intersection of Elm Street (IL Route 120) and Curran Road for a two vehicle crash. The initial investigation determined a black 2006 Ford Crown Victoria. and a gray...
Parker, PADerrick

Parker man skips parole, is arrested with heroin

A Parker man was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance in Emlenton. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they responded Wednesday to 403 River Ave. in Emlenton where they said Jamison David Winger, 26, was being held as an absconder by state parole officers.
Madison, WInbc15.com

Crash on Gammon Road results in potential injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police and Fire Dept. were dispatched outside of West Towne Mall Monday afternoon after three vehicles wrecked. The crash occurred at the intersection of Gammon Road and Gammon Place and the call arrived around 2:20 p.m., according to Dane Co. Dispatch. Madison Fire Dept....
Westminster, SCFOX Carolina

OCSO: The SWAT team executed a "high-risk" search warrant this morning

OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they executed narcotics and stolen property search warrant on Jerry's Drive in Westminster, SC. Deputies say that the Narcotics Unit and the CID Unit gathered intelligence that led to a search warrant for the residence. Arrest warrants against Jarrett Moore were also served this morning, according to deputies.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

Two-vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries on Avenue of the Giants (Redwood, CA)

Two-vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries on Avenue of the Giants (Redwood, CA) On Saturday, a two-vehicle crash led to minor injuries on Avenue of the Giants. As per reports, a person was pinned inside a vehicle following the accident. The incident was reported to the authorities at around 1:44 p.m. near the intersection with Holmes Flat Road. On arrival, authorities found that two vehicles were involved in the collision.
Randolph County, NCabc45.com

Man arrested during heroin investigation in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WXLV) - Alfredo Antonio Palacios, Jr., 45, is facing drug charges after a the Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies said they located and seized heroin in his car on June 17. Palacios' vehicle was searched during a traffic stop that was part of an investigation related to...