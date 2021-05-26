Cancel
Expected lawsuit challenges Arkansas abortion ban

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
 16 days ago
As promised, a federal lawsuit was filed today to invalidate the abortion ban approved by the Arkansas legislature. The law takes effect July 28. It was passed by overwhelming majorities and signed by Governor Hutchinson despite his acknowledgment that it is unconstitutional under court precedent of almost a half-century. There’s time for a federal judge to enjoin the legislation — intentionally at odds with the U.S. Supreme Court precedent that prohibits state abortion bans — while it winds its way through the courts. Arkansas hopes the new conservative Supreme Court majority, which includes dedicated abortion opponents will not only overturn Roe v. Wade but open the door to state abortion bans. Legal experts have differences of opinion on that.

