Expected lawsuit challenges Arkansas abortion ban

Walton heirs are directing a bit of their wealth to serving LGBTQ people in Arkansas. Better would be a declaration that Walton/Walmart money would never again go to a legislator who voted for the raft of anti-LGBTQ legislation adopted over the years by the Arkansas General Assembly, including a tidal wave in the recently concluded session. The same for the Arkansas Republicans in Congress, every one of them an opponent of civil rights protection for LGBTQ people. Also the governor, who generally supported the anti-LGBTQ agenda, with a lonely exception of a quickly overridden veto of anti-trans legislation he made no effort to stop on the floor.