Come sail away: Norwegian announces first voyage from Port Canaveral

By Richard Bilbao
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami-based Norwegian Cruise Line on May 26 announced plans to sail out of Central Florida's Port Canaveral this fall, marking one of the first voyages from the port since Covid-19 pandemic-related shutdowns. Beginning Nov. 20, its Norwegian Escape ship will cruise for the first time from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day...

