Come sail away: Norwegian announces first voyage from Port Canaveral

Both Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines have submitted plans to resume voyages. There are no plans to include a voyage from Florida. Fourteen months after the pandemic shut down the cruise industry, Norwegians announced plans to begin their voyage from Seattle to Alaska on Monday. Departing from a US port is important to the industry. That said, the CDC needs to give final approval for departures from Seattle, “said cruise expert Chris Greyfaust. Announced plans to sail to Alaska with only fully vaccinated passengers. Unlike Florida, Alaska does not have a law prohibiting companies from seeking proof of vaccination, so Cruiseline uses vaccination requirements as a way to get CDC approval and start a voyage again. A federal order requires each vessel to obtain a sailing certificate by ensuring that COVID-19 safety measures have been taken and proving it during test sailing. These requirements are valid unless the cruise line promises to sail with 98% of its crew and 95% of its passengers fully vaccinated. It is unknown when the voyage will resume in Port Canaveral. June CDC test cruise. Norwegian is scheduled to depart from Port Canaveral in November, but wants to depart with 100% of its passengers and crew fully vaccinated, and Florida law prohibits seeking evidence. I will. The editor-in-chief of CruiseCritic.com shows that most people plan to cruise the requirements for support vaccines, according to the latest research. We have gained more traction in the last few months. ”