BOSTON — Berkshire County remains in mild drought conditions, unchanged from last month. Due to several significant rain events occurring throughout most of Massachusetts during late April and early May, Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Kathleen Theoharides announced that conditions have improved in the Northeast and Southeast Regions of the Commonwealth, and declared Level 0-Normal Conditions in each region while the Western, Connecticut River Valley, Central, and Cape Cod Regions remain at a Level 1-Mild Drought, unchanged from last month. The Islands Region remains at a Level 0-Normal Conditions, unchanged from last month.