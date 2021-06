SECU Financial Partners, a division of the $4.6 billion State Employees Credit Union of Maryland in Linthicum, hired Jonathan Wasey as an LPL Financial Advisor. Wasey is a Certified Financial Planner with more than 24 years of experience in the financial services industry, and joins from BB&T, now Truist, where he spent 10 years as a wealth advisor working with high net worth clientele. Before joining BB&T, he worked with SunTrust for more than nine years as a client advisor in the medical and legal specialty field. Prior to that, Wasey partnered with American Express Financial Advisors, now Ameriprise Financial, for more than five years to develop an investment advisory practice with a focus on portfolio management.