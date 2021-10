The number of COVID-19 patients at Midland Memorial Hospital fell to 47 on Tuesday morning, compared with 126 COVID-19 patients at MMH a month ago. Coronavirus hospitalizations have been trending downward since the beginning of September after the Delta variant caused a new wave of infections. However, MMH Chief Operating Officer Stephen Bowerman said the surge is not yet over and noted that there were only three COVID-19 patients in the hospital on July 4.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO