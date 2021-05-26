Odd house built as a grain mill in 1857 for sale in Wisconsin. Take a look around

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to 621 S. 8th Street in Bella Vista. This 3-story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome offers amazing space and amenities that make it a rare and unique home. The 18-foot wide front entrance features an ornate metal gate with keyed entry, well-lit for added security. Enter the tiled foyer to the beautiful family room with large Anderson windows, 10 ft. ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors. A gas fireplace with floor to ceiling marble surround and custom cabinetry on either side of the fireplace provide a perfect area for entertaining. There is even a built-in refrigerator for added convenience. Step up to the open dining room area with more built-in cabinetry to display your glassware. The open floor plan continues through to the eat-in kitchen with floor to ceiling custom cabinets and pantry. Lots of light shines through the Anderson casement windows above the double sink. GE Profile stainless steel appliances include a large double wall oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and gas on glass cook top. The kitchen door leads to a large (25 ft x 18 ft) yard with patio, garden, stone veneer walls and private keyed rear alley access. A large powder room with pedestal sink completes the first floor layout. The second floor features hardwood floors in the hallway and master bedroom suite and a laundry closet with full size washer & dryer. Enter the spacious master bedroom suite through its elegant double doors. There is a convenient built-in desk and two huge closets. The ensuite bath has its own linen closet, double sink vanity, full soaking tub, separate shower, bidet and water closet. Bedroom #2 is a good size with double closet doors and is conveniently located near the hall bath with shower. The beautiful hardwood flooring found on the first two floors continues in the third floor where you will find the perfect entertainment area with vaulted 12 ft. ceiling, complete with pool table, family room area, guest bedroom and full bath with shower. In addition to all the space and storage offered on all three floors of this home, the large basement provides even more storage and access to the outside through its bulk-head doors. Comprehensive 2-year home warranty included. New roof, solar attic fan, hot water heater, newer brick front (2014), gas heat with two-zoned AC provide low-maintenance, move-in ready value. Conveniently located down the street from Cianfrani park and within walking distance of Center City, the Italian Market, popular restaurants and retail. Schedule your tour today to see what This one is rented until 7/31/2021 but can be available for an owner occupant like you at the end of July. Maken Studios, J St. LOFTS and J-Centrel are all projects of this owner and in this same neighborhood. Ride the coattails on well over 100 Million Dollars worth of investments in one square mile. This is Just One of Many Portfolio Ready Investments Available For the Wise Investor Looking for options to diversify. First Timer Notice: The Owners like to make Homeowners out of Renters and we want to talk to you about how we can help you get your first home! Very Conveniently located near Center City and you can easily be on your way up or down the East Coast to Washington or New York in no time at all. I-95, Route 1 , 676, The Turnpike and Local Bridges to Jersey are very convenient for road trips as well. Opportunity is Knocking, Call Today! This home is not easily obtained with its high ceilings, wide and long rooms with large beautiful windows, and gorgeous banisters and exposed brick that flow up and down the stairs. A rare find is what this home is surrounded by single family homes on both sides and a private walk up! This beautiful home has been completely renovated by the current owners. Updates include new mechanical systems (HVAC, electric, plumbing), refinished hardwood floors throughout, detailed millwork, sheetrock walls and ceilings, lighting, paint, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with Carrarra marble floors and surround. The property features a gated driveway with garage door, rear trex deck, central air, 6 fireplaces , and a large roof deck with stunning skyline views of the city. Another feature is a partially finished basement. The first floor boast a living room, dining room, powder room, kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space and breakfast bar, large island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and 2 fireplaces. 2nd floor offers 2 great rooms that are 13 feet high, each with a fireplace and large opulent windows which are stunning for entertaining along with a full bath. 3rd floor boast a large main bedroom with fireplace, spacious closets and stunning full bath, 2nd bedroom features a large room with fireplace a full bath, spacious closets and storage. 4th floor features: bedrooms 3 and 4 each with a full bath, loft and stairs to the roof deck, 5th bedroom with fireplace and full bath, laundry room. All bedrooms on this floor have ample closet and storage space. The basement is partially finished and contains a rec. room, bedroom, bath, and home systems with access from the front entrance and rear entrance au pair or rental possibility. This home has so much to offer beyond its location, and skyline views! just steps to shopping and eating at the best restaurants Philadelphia has to offer, surrounded by history and local venues, yet still have the convenience , privacy and ambiance of your own home. Walking distance to all major hospitals and center city, close to colleges and major highways. Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Section 8 Accepted.