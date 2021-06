Book a three-night hotel stay in the European microstate of San Marino, and your room could come with a bonus amenity: A coronavirus vaccine. The landlocked republic, which has vaccinated roughly three quarters of its population, now hopes to lure tourists by offering them doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. While the vaccine itself will only cost 50 euros (roughly $61), recipients must book a second visit to San Marino for the booster shot, and once again stay at a hotel for a minimum of three nights.