Global Wellness Institute (GWI) Announces the Formation of a New Initiative Focused on the Booming Wellness Communities & Real Estate Sector

The demand within the global market for wellness tourism is expanding on account of the global propensity of the masses to immerse themselves into the cultures of a foreign land. Wellness tourism essentially refers to travel to a different country or region in order to get physiological and mental tranquillity through the native therapies of that region. In the contemporary times, globalization has not just led to the exchange of products and services across regions, but has also led to an exchange of cultures. Hence, the demand within the global market for wellness tourism is expected to reach new heights over the forthcoming years.