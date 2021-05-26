Howard University names Fine Arts College for Chadwick Boseman
Howard University announced Wednesday that it has named its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts after the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after suffering from colon cancer, was well-known for portraying iconic figures in movies like Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and the Black Panther. He graduated from the HBCU back in 2000 with a BFA in directing and delivered a powerful commencement address for the university in 2018.madison365.com