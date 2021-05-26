Cancel
Howard University names Fine Arts College for Chadwick Boseman

By Madison365 staff
Madison365
Madison365
 16 days ago
Howard University announced Wednesday that it has named its newly reestablished College of Fine Arts after the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Boseman, who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after suffering from colon cancer, was well-known for portraying iconic figures in movies like Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall and the Black Panther. He graduated from the HBCU back in 2000 with a BFA in directing and delivered a powerful commencement address for the university in 2018.

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

