Howard University names Fine Arts College for Chadwick Boseman

I’m a girl who is 17 and a dedicated student. I will graduate from high school in June 2022 if all goes well, and hopefully, COVID-19 will have finally subsided so I can return to a classroom. I’ve done reasonably well via remote learning this past year, but I’ll admit I did even better when I had the opportunity to learn in person in a classroom. I’m the type of student who likes to sit in the front row so I can absorb as much as possible on each subject. I’m a very good student who has achieved excellent grades.