Few places on the SouthCoast are as picturesque as Apponagansett in Dartmouth, but the area is set to become even more beautiful and fun, especially for young families. The Recreation Coordinator at Dartmouth Parks and Recreation, Becky Amaral, told Fun 107 that the town is nearing completion on what will be a gorgeous new outdoor playground for families to enjoy. There will be toys and equipment designed for children as young as two, and ranging up 12 years old.