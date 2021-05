Initially considered to be boring but sensible old things that were meant to carry extended families and their luggage, estates (or wagons) have become quite a hot topic over the last couple of decades — not least among the German automakers. Which is why for the best part of the last few decades we’ve been offered Teutonic estate wagons that aren’t just about space and utility. Instead, they’re all about the perfect blend of luxury and performance. You could say they’ve become the ultimate factory sleeper.