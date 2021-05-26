Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

It’s hard not to give the Giants and Jets high grades after their 2021 draft picks. You never know for sure until they hit the field, but both General Mangers Giants Dave Gettleman and jets Joe Douglas came through the draft with flying colors. Gettleman traded down twice and gained three draft picks in the process , and getting Azeez Ojulari OLB from Georgia in the second round was a steal. After the Jets got the quarterback they wanted in Zach Wilson, they got him some protection. Alijah-Vera-Tucker from USC was considered the best offensive guard in the draft. We will see how it all pans out, but on paper, both the Jets and Giants fared very well.