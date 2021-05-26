newsbreak-logo
Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

By Jesse Pantuosco
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Garrett flipped from one side of the Giants/Cowboys rivalry to the other last year and now Ben McAdoo is poised to do the same. McAdoo, the Giants’ head coach from 2016-17, is reportedly headed to Big D, where the 43-year-old will serve as a consultant for Mike McCarthy, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. McAdoo previously worked as an assistant under McCarthy in Green Bay, coaching the Packers' tight ends from 2006-11 and quarterbacks from 2012-13.

