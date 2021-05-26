newsbreak-logo
Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and more added as performers for 'CMT Awards'

By Monica Rivera
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMT has added more incredible performers to the line-up for the 2021 CMT Music Awards, further solidifying it’s a show you won’t want to miss!. Artists added to the originally released line-up include; BRELAND with Mickey Guyton, Chris Young and Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini alongside Paul Klein from LANY, Lady A with Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and lastly, NEEDTOBREATHE alongside Carrie Underwood.

