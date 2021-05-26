Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and more added as performers for 'CMT Awards'

As this year’s delayed awards season continues, CMT has announced the nominees for their awards and opened voting on said nominees. The CMT Music Awards are country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards, and the 2021 awards will air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT with a five channel simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, and TV Land. Two of country music’s favorite stars, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, are set to host what is sure to be a fantastic show as it is truly an awards show all about fan choice. So, after checking out the full list of nominees below, make sure to head over to vote.cmt.com to help your favorite come out on top.