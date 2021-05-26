New Survey from OnlineTherapy.com Shows 80% of Therapists Face Mental Health Issues During the Pandemic

When you eat healthily, you feel healthy and your mind feels stable. Your eating plan has a lot to do with your professional obligations and home environment. If you have to manage your increasing weight, you have to take special care of your diet. You may add different colors to your diet by incorporating fruits and vegetables. When you see colorful food on your plate, you naturally feel happy. Try to go for tomatoes, oranges, green leafy vegetables, fresh herbs as they get loaded with minerals, fiber, and vitamins. In these trying times like the pandemic, you have to take special care of your health to build on your immune system and feel mentally happy. Try to keep away from frozen food items as they have preservatives that may affect your health in the long term. Instead, go for vegetables, fruits, and other healthy food items to regulate your mind.