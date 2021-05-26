newsbreak-logo
New Survey from OnlineTherapy.com Shows 80% of Therapists Face Mental Health Issues During the Pandemic

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Survey finds that most mental health professionals have experienced mental health-related symptoms in the past year. OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, surveyed 600 mental health providers about their experience delivering virtual care during the pandemic. The survey revealed challenges in virtual care and mental health-related issues affecting providers.

