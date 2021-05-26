newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Entrepreneur Interviews ZiphyCare Founder and CEO Dr. Rada Sumareva; Innovative HealthTech Start-Up Also Featured in Crain's New York Health Pulse

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Dr. Rada Sumareva; Innovative HealthTech Start-Up Also Featured in Crain’s New York Health Pulse. “Bringing physicians to patients' homes with the help of state-of-the-art technologies.” - Entrepreneur. Sustained media coverage continues to grow for innovative at-home in-person Telemedicine service ZiphyCare. Entrepreneur Magazine spoke with...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Florida State
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Start Up#Ceo#Tech Industry#Digital Technologies#Health And Wellness#Entrepreneur Magazine#Ziphy Founder#Endgbv#Prweb#Entrepreneur Interviews#New York Health Pulse#Training Team#Payers#Fda#Occ#Founders#Healthtech Start Up#Innovative Healthtech#Digital Health Experts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Braxia Scientific Appoints Dr. David Greenberg To Board Of Directors

TORONTO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. (the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a research driven clinical platform developing and providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is pleased to announce it has appointed Dr. David Greenberg to its Board of Directors.
BusinessSneaker Freaker

Sneakersnstuff Announce New CEO, While Co-Founder Stays as Creative Director

Fredrik Malm has succeeded Erik Fagerlind to become the new CEO of Sneakersnstuff. Malm will oversee SNS’s continued growth as an international brand, which already boasts a strong retail presence with seven flagship stores, a burgeoning e-commerce platform, and even restaurants and bars as part of their portfolio. Malm brings...
New York City, NYHouston Chronicle

Crain's New York Business Honors ENTA Senior Director of Business Development and Marketing as a 2021 Notable in Marketing and PR

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Jason Campbell, Senior Director of Business Development and Marketing for ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), has been selected by a panel of experts as one of Crain’s New York Business 2021 Notables in Marketing and PR. The 2021 list of Crain’s New York Business sought to salute the talented professionals who are especially skilled at gauging sentiment, crafting stories, and reaching audiences. Hailing from an array of firms across a variety of sectors, these accomplished individuals represent the leading edge of their industries.
Economymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Steve Yi, CEO & Co-founder at MediaAlpha

Every data-driven marketing model has to have the backing of a strong predictive analytics system; Steve Yi, CEO & co-founder at MediaAlpha shares some pointers:. Tell us more about MediaAlpha and how the platform has evolved the last few years?. We are the leading customer acquisition platform for the insurance...
BusinessFresno Business Journal

CalViva Health announces new CEO

Image via CalViva Health. CalViva Health announced a change in leadership as CEO Greg Hund prepares to retire and its COO prepares to fill the role. Jeffery Nkansah, the health care provider’s COO, will take over as the new CEO after Hund’s retirement, which is scheduled for July 31. Nkansah...
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Scott Goodson, Founder and CEO at StrawberryFrog

Marketers have access to data and insights in today’s business environment, what matters most is to capitalize on the right practices that help teams optimize use of their data to drive business ROI. Scott Goodson, Founder and CEO at StrawberryFrog shares some best practices and marketing tips:. _____. Welcome to...
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Launches Its Fifth Annual HealthTech Innovation Challenge for Emerging Innovators and Disruptors

Accenture opened the application period for the fifth annual Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge, which seeks to support innovative solutions for improving the way people access, receive, manage and finance healthcare in North America. Now in its fifth year, the Accenture HealthTech Innovation Challenge brings healthcare organizations and start-ups together to...
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Shamir Allibhai, CEO and Co-founder of Simon Says

AI can be a boost for marketers, allowing them to be more creative besides just helping with the mundane tasks, Shamir Allibhai, CEO and Co-founder of Simon Says shares some observations:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech chat Shamir, tell us more about your journey as a tech serial entrepreneur and...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Bishop Fox appoints Patty Wright as SVP and GM of consulting

Bishop Fox announced the appointment of accomplished industry executive, Patty Wright, as senior vice president and general manager of consulting. Wright brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record for successfully building and leading services teams at industry giants like Cisco and Symantec, as well as security pioneers including Rapid7, @Stake, and Neohapsis. Wright reports to Bill Carroll, Bishop Fox’s chief operations officer (COO).
Beauty & FashionThrive Global

Samantha Handler of KicksBySammy: “Collaborate”

Collaborate — Work with other like-minded brands through limited-edition collections, giveaways, live conversations, and more — they will all expand your brand’s audience and attract more traffic to your brand. As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure...
Cancerhealio.com

Mayo Clinic appoints executive director of cancer programs

Cheryl Willman, MD, has been named executive director of Mayo Clinic cancer programs. Willman also will serve as director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. She will lead the expansion and strategic development of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center sites in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona, as well as Mayo Clinic cancer programs in Abu Dhabi and London.
Small BusinessNBC Connecticut

Start-Ups Boomed During the Pandemic. Here's How Some Entrepreneurs Found a Niche

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across the nation, sisters Angela Muhwezi-Hall and Deborah Gladney decided it was the perfect time to start a new one. It was an idea they had been mulling over for years: a hiring platform, called QuickHire, to help service industry and skilled trade workers obtain jobs. They had witnessed what they called the antiquated hiring process used by small operators and also understood the importance of this type of work.
Behind Viral VideosTimes Daily

Founder of TikTok's Chinese owner stepping down as CEO

BEIJING (AP) — The founder of TikTok’s Chinese owner said Thursday he will give up his job as CEO to focus on longer-term initiatives, a step that comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will force the sale of the popular short video service’s U.S. arm. Support local journalism...
Food & Drinksalbuquerqueexpress.com

"Caterer to the Stars" Celebrity Chef Roble Ali and Home Bistro CEO Featured in New Audio Interview with Stock Investor Daily

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company'), a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made meals shipped directly to consumers, today announced the publishing of a recent interview with Celebrity Chef and 'Caterer to the Stars' Roblé Ali, who is joined by Zalmi Duchman, CEO of Home Bistro, Inc. The interview outlines their new partnership, exciting meal development and outlook for the Company's business.
Aerospace & Defensecrankyflier.com

The Cranky Flier Interview #22 – Landline Co-Founder and CEO David Sunde

Pop quiz: What kind of airline has dreams of being a regional operator but has no interest in actually operating airplanes? The answer: Landline. The co-founder and CEO of the “airline,” David Sunde, has a background in airline networks, and his team is building a regional feeder that won’t fly a single airplane. Anything else, however, is fair game. It’s all about multi-modal, and so far Landline’s fleet of vehicles ranging from private cars to buses feeds Sun Country’s hub in Minneapolis/St Paul and United’s hub in Denver.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital's CFO to succeed retiring CEO

James Helms has been chosen as the next president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., the hospital said May 17. Mr. Helms, the hospital's vice president of finance and CFO, will take over for Eva Benedict, BSN, RN, who is retiring after 40 years at Jones Memorial, including 14 as CEO. He begins his new role July 16.
BusinessEntrepreneur

100X.VC's Portfolio Company, Accio Robotics Raises Funds

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Robotics automation company Accio Robotics, focused on designing and manufacturing autonomous mobile robots, announced on Monday to have raised a fresh round of funding from marquee angel investors. The funding round was led by Uday Sodhi, co-founder, Founder's Room Capital along with other marquee investors including Jignesh Kenia, Utpal Doshi, Girish Jain, and Pankaj Bhargava and other investors from angel investors from CIO Angel Network.