Cut in Alligator Bayou Road planned to facilitate Spanish Lake/Bluff Swamp drainage

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ASCENSION NORTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHEASTERN WEST BATON ROUGE LIVINGSTON...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE...SOUTHWESTERN TANGIPAHOA...SOUTH CENTRAL EAST BATON ROUGE AND NORTHWESTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 100 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Greenwell Spring to near St. Gabriel to 9 miles west of Bayou Sorrel. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Hammond, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, White Castle, Livingston, Sorrento, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Springfield, Westminster, Geismar, Watson and Natalbany. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 158 and 189. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 39. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 28 and 38. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.