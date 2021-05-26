newsbreak-logo
Ascension Parish, LA

Cut in Alligator Bayou Road planned to facilitate Spanish Lake/Bluff Swamp drainage

By Pelican Post
pelicanpostonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ascension Parish Department of Public Works is planning to cut Alligator Bayou Road at Fish Bayou to facilitate additional drainage of flood water from the Spanish Lake & Bluff Swamp basin. DPW anticipates cutting the road beginning Friday, May 28th or Saturday, May 29th. To ensure the safety of...

