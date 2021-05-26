A Look At The National ‘Day Of’ Celebrations In June

Food is my love language, I really enjoy cooking and eating a variety of foods. I tend to mix up my meal plans a lot, constantly rotating what we eat and trying new things. However, when it comes to summer, all of that goes out the window. With all three of my kids home with me all summer long I tend to prefer to spend my days outdoors, doing fun things with my kids and therefore prefer to keep summer recipes quick, simple and easy to throw together after a day of fun in the sun.