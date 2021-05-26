newsbreak-logo
Public Health

As COVID-19 Cases Fall, Pandemic Expert Urges Americans To 'Take The Lessons Of This Seriously'

wpsu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Here & Now spoke to pandemic expert and Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett, she said “the gates of Hades have been opened” as the virus ripped through the U.S. This was in November of 2020, just after the massive, maskless Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota...

Mental Healthkhn.org

As Case Numbers Fall, Experts Start To Consider The End Of The Pandemic

Stat reports on how previous epidemics and pandemics hold clues for the end of covid, while NBC News covers psychologists' warnings that the return to normality may have long-term mental health effects. We’re approaching the year-and-a-half mark of the globe’s collective experience with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 pandemic...
Public HealthNature.com

Rise and fall of the global conversation and shifting sentiments during the COVID-19 pandemic

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 120 (2021) Cite this article. Social media (e.g., Twitter) has been an extremely popular tool for public health surveillance. The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is the first pandemic experienced by a world connected through the internet. We analyzed 105+ million tweets collected between March 1 and May 15, 2020, and Weibo messages compiled between January 20 and May 15, 2020, covering six languages (English, Spanish, Arabic, French, Italian, and Chinese) and represented an estimated 2.4 billion citizens worldwide. To examine fine-grained emotions during a pandemic, we built machine learning classification models based on deep learning language models to identify emotions in social media conversations about COVID-19, including positive expressions (optimistic, thankful, and empathetic), negative expressions (pessimistic, anxious, sad, annoyed, and denial), and a complicated expression, joking, which has not been explored before. Our analysis indicates a rapid increase and a slow decline in the volume of social media conversations regarding the pandemic in all six languages. The upsurge was triggered by a combination of economic collapse and confinement measures across the regions to which all the six languages belonged except for Chinese, where only the latter drove conversations. Tweets in all analyzed languages conveyed remarkably similar emotional states as the epidemic was elevated to pandemic status, including feelings dominated by a mixture of joking with anxious/pessimistic/annoyed as the volume of conversation surged and shifted to a general increase in positive states (optimistic, thankful, and empathetic), the strongest being expressed in Arabic tweets, as the pandemic came under control.
Public HealthNature.com

Health systems resilience in managing the COVID-19 pandemic: lessons from 28 countries

Health systems resilience is key to learning lessons from country responses to crises such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In this perspective, we review COVID-19 responses in 28 countries using a new health systems resilience framework. Through a combination of literature review, national government submissions and interviews with experts, we conducted a comparative analysis of national responses. We report on domains addressing governance and financing, health workforce, medical products and technologies, public health functions, health service delivery and community engagement to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We then synthesize four salient elements that underlie highly effective national responses and offer recommendations toward strengthening health systems resilience globally.
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global COVID-19 cases near 168 million; CDC urges unvaccinated to take cautions over holiday weekend

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 167.8 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 3.48 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 33.16 million and deaths with 590,941, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all falling as more Americans become vaccinated. The CDC’s vaccine tracker is showing that 131 million people, or 39.5% of the U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, while 164 million, or 49.5% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose. Among adult Americans, 50% are now fully vaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky warned unvaccinated Americans that they will need to take precautions over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and will need to wear face masks in public and socially distance, the New York Times reported.
Michigan StateWWMTCw

Experts worry of COVID-19 mutations as Michigan vaccination rates fall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Vaccination rates in Michigan continued to slow, leading to concerns among health officials and infectious disease experts that if herd immunity isn’t achieved soon, a dangerous, potentially vaccine-resistant variant could pop up. COVID-19 vaccines protect against known variants, including the highly contagious variant first seen in the...
Public HealthKXLY

US Covid-19 vaccination pace is down by nearly half in the last month. These states slow to vaccinate may struggle this summer, expert warns

For many, a nationwide return to normalcy from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to accelerate into the summer as more businesses and state governments prepare for a large-scale reopening. Sports stadiums are filling up, mask mandates are being shed, and travel and tourism industries anticipate a rebound with cruise lines planning for passengers once again.
Public HealthKTVZ

Half of US states have fully vaccinated at least 50% of adults. We need to keep going to prevent future outbreaks, official says

At least 25 states — plus Washington, DC — have now fully vaccinated at least half of their adults, data published Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Those states are Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New...
Public Healthcgdev.org

Lessons from India: When COVID-19 Cases are Low, Prepare for the Next Wave

After its first wave peaked in September 2020, India declared victory over COVID-19. With reported cases decreasing, vaccines on the horizon, and social restrictions lifted, life began returning to normal. But today, India’s health system is overwhelmed and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding. India, like Brazil, Uruguay, and the UK,...