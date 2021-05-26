HDRsoft adds 32-bit output to Photomatix HDR Batch Plugin for Lightroom

PROGRAMMING NOTE: There’s no episode of The Grid this week as the Outdoor Photography Conference kicks off tomorrow. It’s not too late to join us and get in on two incredible days of education and fun. There is a first-timer orientation today followed by a pre-conference session with the one and only Rick Sammon on “What makes a great Outdoor Photo.” Hope you can join us — we’ve got an incredible team of instructors (seen above), and I’ve got some really cool post-processing techniques to share. Here’s the link for tickets, along with the full conference schedule.