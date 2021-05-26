Cancel
California State

Multiple Deaths, Injuries in California Shooting

Birmingham Star
 7 days ago

Law enforcement officials in San Jose, California, say eight people were killed and several others were injured Wednesday in a shooting at light rail maintenance facility. Santa Clara Sheriff's Office spokesman Russell Davis told reporters that police responded to multiple reports of a shooting near the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail maintenance yard in San Jose at about 6:30 a.m. local time. He said multiple investigators were at the scene and asked people to avoid the area.

