La Riviere Park gets new kiosk

On Wednesday, June 2, Apple Valley Mayor Clint Hooppaw and Dakota County Board Member Mary Hamann-Roland were on hand with Cedar Park Elementary staff and students to celebrate the grand opening of a sensory garden. Planning started on the garden in October 2019 with Emma Mahre, BSA Life Scout and Girl Scout Cadette, and Kelli Ellickson, Cedar Park STEM specialist, brainstorming ideas. Emma completed a site plan and solicited expertise from the University of Minnesota and the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. She met the requirements of her Girl Scout Gold Award and the Eagle Scout Project in two phases. The grand opening and open house was June 2. Teachers and students were seen walking the Barefoot Sensory Trail, hopping down the Activities Trail, playing in the sandbox, and touching, smelling and tasting the plants and foliage. They could also hear the music of the wind chime and play music of their own on the boomwhacker set. “Now kids can get a full sensory break when needed! They will really enjoy this space!” Ellickson said. “And all kids can go take a break, enjoy the outdoors and the many activities out there!” As teachers toured the space, they continued to think of new ways the space will be used. “We are so thankful to have this new functional space!” said Gabrielle Wegner, Cedar Park teacher. Emma explained what drove her to take-on this project: “I have ADHD and a medical issue that I have been dealing with since kindergarten. I struggled with mental illness due to these issues. I wish I had had a space like this where I could take a break, learn coping skills to manage my anxiety and frustration, regroup and get back to learning.” Hooppaw and Hamann-Roland joined Principal John Garcia along with Assistant Principal Shannon Gilmore and about a dozen students to cut the ribbon and officially open the garden.