La Riviere Park gets new kiosk

guttenbergpress.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Frydenlund Family presented a wonderful new Kiosk to the city of Prairie du Chien’s La Riviere Park on Thursday in memory of their parents Art and Elaine Frydenlund. The Kiosk was part of the ongoing efforts to upgrade the park and includes a recently updated trail map, information, history of the park, and a plaque. This kiosk fits the existing scheme of the original barn and was developed and built by board member Mike Mara.

