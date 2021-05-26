Out the Door Pac Heights Closes Permanently After 11 Years of Spring Rolls and Chicken Porridge

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Vietnamese-California cuisine trailblazer the Slanted Door will not reopen its Pacific Heights fast-casual spinoff Out the Door, as announced on Instagram Tuesday. The Slanted Door San Ramon is open, “as of May 2021,” the post noted, but the flagship restaurant at the Ferry Building as well as the Out the Door counter at the Ferry Building have been dark for months. Further fueling fear about the future of the big-deal restaurant collection, founder Charles Phan is selling his apartment in Pacific Heights, reports the Mercury News, on the market for a cool $6.2 million.