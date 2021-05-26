Cancel
One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday

By Jimmie Kaska
nbc15.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car Monday morning on Interstate 94. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Charles Mills, Jr., a 66-year-old man from Bumpass, Va., has died following the crash Monday. Mills was the driver of the vehicle that struck the State Patrol squad car on I-94 south of Eau Claire, Wis. on Monday.

