One person dead after crash with State Patrol squad car on I-94 Monday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after crashing their vehicle into a Wisconsin State Patrol squad car Monday morning on Interstate 94. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Charles Mills, Jr., a 66-year-old man from Bumpass, Va., has died following the crash Monday. Mills was the driver of the vehicle that struck the State Patrol squad car on I-94 south of Eau Claire, Wis. on Monday.www.nbc15.com