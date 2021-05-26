newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Skyports adopts Kongsberg Geospatial tool to enhance BVLOS drone deliveries

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Kongsberg Geospatial, developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, and Skyports, a leading enabler of advanced air mobility (AAM), announced today that the Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS airspace situational awareness application has been adopted by Skyports. The technology will be used by Skyports’ logistics arm, Delivery by Skyports, to enhance their BVLOS operations.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drone Deliveries#Drone Technology#Aviation Technology#Advanced Technology#Unmanned Aircraft#Prweb#Kongsberg Geospatial#Uas#The Argyll Bute Region#Covid#Nhs#Royal Mail#Uxs#Company#Groupe Adp#Irelandia Aviation And#Levitate Capital#Kongsberg Geospatial Iris#Terralens Geospatial Sdk#Command And Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Air Travel
Country
Scotland
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
TechnologyBusiness Insider

Drone Delivery Canada Selected by UBC for Remote Communities Drone Transportation Initiative

TORONTO, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSXV: FLT) (OTC QX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: A2AMGZ) or (Frankfurt: ABB.F) (the "Company" or "DDC") is pleased to announce that, with the assistance of its sales agent Air Canada (TSX: AC), it has been selected by the University of British Columbia ("UBC") to deploy DDC's patented drone delivery solution at the Stellat'en First Nation, for UBC's "Remote Communities Drone Transport Initiative" program.
Aerospace & Defensedronedj.com

A rocket launcher that doubles up as a cargo delivery drone?

Aevum Ravn X, the world’s largest drone by mass, was built to deliver satellites to space. But now, air cargo services and personal drone deliveries are being added to the list. Is this what hitting peak innovation looks like? Where does unmanned logistics infrastructure even go from here?. From space...
Businessuasweekly.com

Skyports builds momentum as AAM infrastructure provider in Japan

Skyports, the world’s leading vertiport company, has been selected to participate in two upcoming initiatives aimed at delivering eVTOL technology in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture. Skyports has been accepted as one of five organisations to contribute eVTOL expertise to the Osaka Smart City. Following a joint submission with Tokyo based trading...
Electronicssuasnews.com

Infrastructure challenge for drone delivery at scale: the Skyports solution

The global drone delivery market is expected to witness substantial growth over the next decade. Skyports’ Head of Asia Pacific Yun Yuan Tay looks at the infrastructure needed and presents the Skyports ground solution to enable high-volume, high-frequency cargo drone services. Cargo drones are already playing an important role today...
Technologyzycrypto.com

Decentralized Geospatial Network XYO Adds ProBit Exchange to its Global Base

P2P location-based data network XYO debuted on ProBit Global on May 17 to expand its wide scope of sentinel devices across Asia. The beacon-based cryptographic protocol has already established over 1M devices for accurate item tracking fueled by proof of origin and a decentralized ledger for pinpoint time and location accuracy.
Retailcstoredecisions.com

New Track My Order Tool Helps Core-Mark Customers With Delivery Logistics

Core-Mark International has made its innovative delivery management tool, Track My Order, available to all of the company’s 40,000 retail customers across the U.S. and Canada. Introduced in early 2020 in select Core-Mark divisions, the free Track My Order application enables retailers to receive real-time updates on delivery status, either...
Worlduasweekly.com

Skyports, Future Mobility Campus Ireland, Avtrain and Shannon Group join forces to bring advanced air mobility to Ireland

Skyports, Future Mobility Campus Ireland, Avtrain and Shannon Group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish Ireland’s first passenger and cargo vertiport. The partnership will work towards launching an operational vertiport at Shannon’s FMCI campus in 2022, thereby encouraging participation and investment in Ireland’s Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) industry. The long-term goal is the establishment of Ireland’s first air taxi service and routine beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations.
Lifestylefuturetravelexperience.com

New startup carrier PLAY adopts Plan3’s passenger disruption tool

The new low-cost carrier has just launched several European routes and will eventually connect Europe and North America via its hub in Keflavik Airport. PLAY will be leaning on Plan3’s system to manage passenger disruptions, delivering an enhanced passenger experience to customers in the eye of disruption events, such as volcanic eruptions, which can be common in Iceland.
ElectronicsBenzinga

Skycart Ups Ante With 4-Drop Delivery Drone

Less than a month after Wingcopter introduced the world's first triple-drop capable drone delivery system, San Francisco-area Skycart has gone a step further, announcing a drone capable of making four deliveries in a single flight. The Skycart Nimbus can deliver by line, parachute or ground delivery. It has self-balancing technology...
Electronicsstreetwisereports.com

Drone Technology Edging Closer to Mass Adoption

Companies including Kroger, eBay, Alphabet and Amazon continue to work toward integrating drones within their supply chains. Drone usage is expected to proliferate in non-retail industries as well, such as farming and emergency services. The drone package delivery market is expected to reach $39 billion by 2030, as public perception...
Boston, MAbostonnews.net

Delivery Robots Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Starship Technologies, Savioke, Boston Dynamics

Latest released the research study on Global Delivery Robots Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Delivery Robots Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Delivery Robots. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Starship Technologies (United States), JD.com (China), Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific (Singapore), Savioke (United States), Nuro (United States),Amazon Robotics (United States), Robby Technologies (United States), Boston Dynamics (United States), Robomart (United States), Eliport (Spain).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Grid Dynamics Acquires UK-Based Tacit Knowledge; Enhances Digital Commerce Capabilities And Expands Delivery Footprint Across UK, US, Mexico And Moldova

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDYN) ("Grid Dynamics"), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation, today announcedit has acquired Tacit Knowledge, a Pitney Bowes (PBI) - Get Report ownedcompany, and leading provider of end-to-end digital commerce solutions for global brands. Founded in 2002, Tacit Knowledge is a global provider of digital...
Electronicsdronedj.com

ANRA platform connects all players in drone delivery chain

Integrated airspace management specialist ANRA Technologies has announced the rollout of its SmartSkies Delivery platform, which is designed to data-link all participants in drone delivery services. Real-time data feed to all drone delivery chain actors. SmartSkies Delivery unifies the entire chain of actors in the drone delivery process through an...
Trafficthefastmode.com

AttoCore to Supply 5G SA Core for AI Traffic Signal Control Project in UK

AttoCore, supplier of scalable and flexible 4G and 5G core solutions for private networks, last week announced that it has been selected to participate in the UK government’s 5G Create programme, as a supplier to the Smart Junctions 5G project (SJ5G). Led by Vivacity Labs, with project partners Transport for...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Smart City Business Analytics Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft ,SAP SE

Latest released the research study on Global Smart City Business Analytics Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart City Business Analytics Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart City Business Analytics Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Microsoft (United States),SAP SE (Germany),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Salesforce (United States),Intel Corporation (United States),Tableau (United States)
Computersbostonnews.net

Public Cloud Infrastructure Market is Booming Worldwide with Amazon Web Services, Phoenix NAP, Microsoft Azure

Latest Research Study on Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Public Cloud Infrastructure Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Public Cloud Infrastructure. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Amazon Web Services Inc (United States), Phoenix NAP (United States), Microsoft Azure (United States), Google Cloud Platform (United States), VMware (United States), IBM Cloud (United States), Rackspace (United States), Red Hat Software (United States), Salesforce (United States), Oracle Cloud (United States)