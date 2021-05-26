Skyports adopts Kongsberg Geospatial tool to enhance BVLOS drone deliveries
OTTAWA, Ontario (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Kongsberg Geospatial, developer of the TerraLens Geospatial SDK, and Skyports, a leading enabler of advanced air mobility (AAM), announced today that the Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS airspace situational awareness application has been adopted by Skyports. The technology will be used by Skyports’ logistics arm, Delivery by Skyports, to enhance their BVLOS operations.www.stamfordadvocate.com