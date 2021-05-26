newsbreak-logo
Wylie, TX

Wylie man sentenced to 41 years in prison for sexually abusing child over about 12 years

By Hojun Choi
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Wylie man was recently convicted of multiple charges after he sexually abused a child over about 12 years, the Collin County district attorney’s office says. Baltazar Aguilar, 43, began abusing a 4-year-old child he knew through the victim’s family, the district attorney’s office said. When the child turned 16, they told a friend about the abuse and the crimes were reported to authorities.

www.dallasnews.com
