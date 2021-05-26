ShawKwei & Partners reviving sale of tech component maker Beyonics

International Data Corp. continues to do due diligence to find a site for a sales operation in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, sales director Arnie Perez tells the St. Pete Catalyst. IDC, a market intelligence and technology research company, announced earlier that it has chosen the metro area to expand sales operations after a study showed the benefits and value of tapping into an extensive talent pool, local colleges and universities, economic growth and a rapidly growing market for emerging tech vendors. The company expects to hire 80 people for its new sales center by the end of 2023. “Our number one priority is to find qualified talent for our great sales positions with a global organization that is in hyper growth mode. And we are open to candidates from the Tampa-St. Pete area,” Perez said in an email to the Catalyst. IDC doesn’t have a specific date to sign a lease as it continues to work remotely for the next few months, he said.