ShawKwei & Partners reviving sale of tech component maker Beyonics

By Manuel Baigorri
theedgemarkets.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(May 26): Private equity firm ShawKwei & Partners is reviving a sale of precision manufacturer Beyonics Technology Ltd, according to people familiar with the matter. The buyout firm started the sale process last year but put it on hold later, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. ShawKwei & Partners has recently resumed working with Morgan Stanley and has reached out to private equity firms and others in the technology sector to gauge their interest, the people said. Non-binding bids are expected to be submitted this summer, they added.

www.theedgemarkets.com
