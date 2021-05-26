newsbreak-logo
New EMA Radar™ Report on the Unified Analytics Warehouse Examines 12 Vendor Solutions and Provides Guidance to Analytics Buyers

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), a leading IT and data management research and consulting firm, today announced the release of its newest EMA Radar Report, titled “Unified Analytics Warehouse – A Guide for Investing in Unified Analytics.” Created to assist analytics buyers in selecting the right solutions for their specific needs, EMA identifies the leading vendors in this space based on key criteria defined by EMA research director, John Santaferraro.

