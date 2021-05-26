Milk truck goes down embankment

– At approximately 4:40 pm on June 13, 2021, an 18 wheeler loaded with watermelons and driven by Hammad Khan, 36, of Mississauga, Canada, was north-bound on US-59 just south of the Corrigan City Limits when a white 2011 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Dexter Davidson, 31, of Nacogdoches, for unknown reasons struck the back of the 18 wheeler. The impact caused Khan to lose control of his 18 wheeler. The car veered right and was beside the 18 wheeler when it turned over and slid over the car crushing the roof. Both the car and the rig slide off the pavement to the right and into the grass. The 18 wheeler lost its entire load of watermelons. Allegiance Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene along with the Corrigan and Livingston Volunteer Fire Departments, Corrigan Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Trooper Chris Cain with the Texas Highway Patrol. Firemen used the Jaws-of-Life to cut the top off of the vehicle. Davidson had four passengers in his vehicle. Miraculously, nobody was killed. Davidson and three of his passengers (three juveniles) were transported by ambulance to CHI Hospital. Hammad Khan was also transported by ambulance to CHI Lufkin. Davidson’s fourth passenger, 34-year-old Brittany Green, was flown by PHi Air Medical to Conroe Regional Hospital. Riley Wrecker Service out of Corrigan was summoned to clean up the mess. This accident remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol.