The NBA postseason unofficially begins tonight with the commencement of the first-ever NBA play-in tournament. The Eastern Conference is up first, and the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup pits the Washington Wizards against the Boston Celtics. The winner will secure their spot in the standard Eastern Conference playoff bracket. the Celtics took two of the three head-to-head matchups between the teams this season, but the Wizards enter tonight’s contest with far more momentum on their side. This Wizards vs. Celtics NBA betting picks preview will explore the best NBA betting trends and odds, provide some key betting trends and offer the top NBA picks and predictions for the game.