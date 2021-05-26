Album Review: Colleen – The Tunnel and the Clearing

Mdou Moctar’s music burns with the kind of intensity that can hardly be contained by arbitrary distinctions. “I don’t know what rock is exactly,” the Tuareg guitarist has previously said, though it wasn’t so much a comment on the genre itself as an unpretentious attempt at drawing attention to the style he actually plays, which can be described as a fresh take on North African assouf, or desert blues; guitar music built on repetitive chord structures, frenetic energy, and psychedelic textures that, through Moctar’s framing, won’t sound entirely unfamiliar to Western ears, even if it shares few of rock n’ roll’s symbolic traits. Raised in a small village in central Niger, Moctar assembled his first guitar out of wood and bicycle cables, and his recent material is influenced both by guitar legends like ZZ Top and Eddie Van Halen – whose tapping style he only recently became acquainted with – as well as the African artists he grew up listening to, including Abdallah Ag Oumbadougou, whose infectious, electric performances originally inspired him to pick up the instrument.