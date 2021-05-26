newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

What Is That White Stuff Coming Out of Your Cooked Salmon — and Is It Safe to Eat?

By Lily Herman
Posted by 
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever pulled a delicious baked salmon out of the oven or off of your grill and noticed a strange filmy white mixture coming out of the fish? What is it, and does it mean that something’s wrong? Or worse, is it unsafe to eat? The good news is, it’s a completely natural process that happens when cooking fish and is completely fine to consume. But if you’re still a little freaked out, there are also easy ways to minimize it.

www.firstforwomen.com
FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What Is It#Raw Fish#Food Drink#White Fish#Raw Eggs#Protein Powder#Baking Powder#Cooking Salmon#Cooking Fish#Garlic Powder#Brown Sugar#Heat#Muscle Fibers#Albumen#Albumin#Eat#Stuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
FIRST For Women

What Happens If You Eat Mold Accidentally?

Mold can show up anywhere — in the coffee-maker, in our trash can, on our mattress — and most often, around our food. We all know the feeling of disgust we get after seeing harmful mold on food in the fridge. If you’ve ever had the misfortune of accidentally tasting said mold, you know that feeling is about a billion times worse. But what happens if you eat mold accidentally? Here’s the good news: You’re most likely not going to die or fall seriously ill if you mistakenly ingest a bit of the nasty stuff, especially if you’re an otherwise healthy adult with a strong immune system.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

Don’t Throw Away Your Avocado Peels! They Can Help Fight Inflammation and Give You More Youthful Looking Skin

After scooping out ripe, creamy avocado, we usually just throw away the peel. However, there’s a ton of antioxidants in that typically discarded part of the fruit that you don’t want to miss out on! Given its bumpy, rough texture, eating or even just using an avocado peel might sound a bit strange at first, but keep reading for some simple ways to repurpose them instead of tossing them out.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Avoid Common Mistakes and Encourage Healthy Eating Habits With These Pro Pantry Organizing Tips

The pantry is easily one of the most challenging spots in the home to keep organized. Food often gets stashed in there with little regard to how it should be properly stored to prevent spoiling or creepy crawlers. Worse still, a pantry in a state of chaos can lead to wasting money by doubling up on ingredients and can instill unhealthy eating habits. Zoe Bingley Pullin is a nutritionist, chef and Health Ambassador, who certainly knows her way around a kitchen pantry and shares her top organizing tips and tricks for sorting out this space once and for all!
Home & GardenPosted by
EatThis

This Home Gardening Mistake Can Make Your Food Toxic, According To Experts

New ways of making our own food can be exciting, especially for anyone who wants to maximize their food's health benefits while also possibly saving a little money. If you've been curious about a cooking trend that's growing—literally—then an important tip that's come out of a new study might help ensure the fruits of your dedication are actually plenty safe for you to eat.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Hack Will Make Cold Butter Easier to Spread Every Time

When you’re making your morning toast, how often do you throw chunks of cold butter on it and try to eventually spread it around as it melts, only to realize you put way too much? Even if you get the perfect bread to butter ratio, the whole process is a bit of a pain. Luckily, this easy hack not only makes it so you put the right amount on every time, it will also give you more spreadable butter.
LifestylePosted by
Newsweek

People are Eating Rotten, Raw Meat to 'Get High' in Dangerous Online Trend

Of all the bizarre and dangerous trends to gain traction on social media, a practice known as eating "high meat" might be the all-time grossest and most nauseating. According to IFLScience, the appalling diet trend encourages people to let raw meat rot for several months or even a year before eating it. Once adequately rancid, the decomposed raw meat (aka "high meat") is consumed, and a supposedly euphoric, "high" feeling soon overtakes the person eating.
RecipesReal Simple

BBQ Chicken With Slaw

Making baked BBQ chicken at home is surprisingly simple. You'll start by baking split chicken breasts and then finish them under the broiler with a slick of your favorite sauce. Easy peasy. The real star of this recipe might just be the coleslaw, which combines the classic mix of shredded carrots and cabbage with sweet mini peppers and a mustardy dressing. It's a fresh take on a classic, crowd pleasing dinner. P.S. The slaw has a bit of sweetness from the honey, but if you'd rather it contrast with the sweet chicken, leave it out.
Recipesbravamagazine.com

What to Cook This Spring

Bistro 101 chef Mark Valskey and Madison Sourdough chef Molly Maciejewski share recipes they love to make with late spring’s seasonal bounty. 4 oz. softened cream cheese (optional) Instructions. Juice lemons into a food processor with ramp bulbs, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese. Pulse until a smooth paste forms. Add...
Food & DrinksHealthline

Is It Safe to Eat Hummus or Chickpeas If You Have Gout?

Gout is a type of arthritis caused by the buildup of the chemical uric acid in your joints. It typically onsets suddenly and causes symptoms like intense joint pain, inflammation, and redness. The most common place to experience gout is in your big toes. Your body produces uric acid when...
Recipesfloridasportsman.com

What's Cooking This Weekend?

Last nights Filet with rosemary thyme garlic butter. A couple of tails and loaded baked potato. Tonight is lasagna...spinach and regular with Zuppa Toscana and salad. "That which is hateful to you, do not do to your fellow. That is the whole of the law. The rest is commentary." Rabbi...
Recipesmadison

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.