What Is That White Stuff Coming Out of Your Cooked Salmon — and Is It Safe to Eat?

Mold can show up anywhere — in the coffee-maker, in our trash can, on our mattress — and most often, around our food. We all know the feeling of disgust we get after seeing harmful mold on food in the fridge. If you’ve ever had the misfortune of accidentally tasting said mold, you know that feeling is about a billion times worse. But what happens if you eat mold accidentally? Here’s the good news: You’re most likely not going to die or fall seriously ill if you mistakenly ingest a bit of the nasty stuff, especially if you’re an otherwise healthy adult with a strong immune system.