What Is That White Stuff Coming Out of Your Cooked Salmon — and Is It Safe to Eat?
Have you ever pulled a delicious baked salmon out of the oven or off of your grill and noticed a strange filmy white mixture coming out of the fish? What is it, and does it mean that something’s wrong? Or worse, is it unsafe to eat? The good news is, it’s a completely natural process that happens when cooking fish and is completely fine to consume. But if you’re still a little freaked out, there are also easy ways to minimize it.www.firstforwomen.com