WWE

Alexander Wolfe Reveals Triple H Decided To Split Up Sanity

By Drew Rice
wrestlinginc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently departed WWE superstar Alexander Wolfe sat down with Joey Karni for an episode of The Angle Podcast to speak about his exit from the company. Wolfe revealed he was surprised to be released, and that the decision to let him go had been made weeks in advance. “I was...

www.wrestlinginc.com
WWEPWMania

Updated NXT Line Up For Tonight: New Match, Alexander Wolfe Pulled

Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled from tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. As seen in the video below, Wolfe visited the NXT trainer’s room and complained of a stomach bug. The trainer then ruled that he is unable to compete for 7 days or so. Wolfe’s Imperium partners Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner responded to the news of Wolfe’s stomach bug with skepticism.
WWEf4wonline.com

Three matches added to next week's WWE NXT

Three matches have been added to the card for next week's NXT episode. - The NXT Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line as Kushida defends against Santos Escobar in a two-out-of-three falls match on NXT next Tuesday. Kushida became champion by answering Escobar's open challenge three weeks ago and defeating him to win the title.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Returning To The Ring Next Week

Killian Dain vs. Alexander Wolfe has been added to next Tuesday’s WWE NXT line-up. This will be Wolfe’s first match since losing to Joe Coffey on the December 3, 2020 NXT UK episode. Dain and Drake Maverick have been feuding with Imperium as of late as the group tries to...
WWEringsidenews.com

Match Cancelled On WWE NXT Due To Illness

WWE had a loaded show prepared for this week, but we got sad news about one match. It was promoted, but two former SaNITy members were not able to lock horns tonight. Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe were set to face off this week. That match didn’t happen this week. Wolfe is sick with the flu. They briefly addressed this situation during commentary.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Ring Return Pulled From Tonight, New Match Set, Leon Ruff Confronts William Regal

Alexander Wolfe vs. Killian Dain has been pulled from tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. As seen in the video below, Wolfe visited the NXT trainer’s room and complained of a stomach bug. The trainer then ruled that he is unable to compete for 7 days or so. Wolfe’s Imperium partners Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner responded to the news of Wolfe’s stomach bug with skepticism.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview: Championship Edition 5.11.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT we saw Sarray pick up another win, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defeating Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere Match and Santos Escobar challenging Kushida to a rematch for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. What is next for the Black and and Gold? Well tonight TWO...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Alexander Wolfe Reveals Reason WWE Gave For His Release

Former WWE star Alexander Wolfe sat down with German publication Sport1 to discuss his recent release from WWE. Wolfe clarified some details, saying it wasn’t an official firing and more a situation where WWE decided they wouldn’t be extending his current deal. “Well, I got a call from WWE on...
WWEringsidenews.com

Alexander Wolfe Addresses WWE Release With Public Statement

Alexander Wolfe was written out of the NXT storyline this week as Imperium kicked him out. Then he was released the next day. That was a surprising announcement, but Wolfe’s time in WWE was apparently coming to an end anyway. Wolfe wasted no time in changing his social media name...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Releases Alexander Wolfe From NXT Contract

WWE wrote a very special angle during NXT this week. Alexander Wolfe was kicked out of Imperium, and it was thought that there would be more to that story. It turns out that is not the case. Sean Ross Sapp tweeted out to inform fans that Alexander Wolfe has been...
WWEf4wonline.com

Daily Update: Alexander Wolfe, AEW Rampage, Impact

WOL: AEW to TBS, new TV show, tonight's line-up, NXT, Lance Storm co-hosts!. B&V&G&C: Shawn Michaels A&E Biography, Granny talks zombies and more!. JOB LISTING: Web/UI Developer(s) Experience with OnLamp (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP) GITHUB and Linux command line experience while be helpful as well. CMS - Drupal and...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Report: Drake Wuertz, Alexander Wolfe, Jessamyn Duke Among WWE Releases Today

Drake Wuertz, Alexander Wolfe, and referee Jake Clemons have reportedly been released by WWE, as reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and has also been confirmed by PWInsider. PWInsider adds and confirms that Kavita Devi, Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Borne, Skyler Story (fka Brandi Lauren), and Ezra Judge have been released, citing the releases as “budget cuts.”
WWEPWMania

Alexander Wolfe Comments On WWE Releasing Wrestlers Due To “Budget Cuts”

During an interview with Sport1.de, Alexander Wolfe talked about his impending departure from WWE and “budget cuts” being used as the reason for releases:. “I got a call from WWE on Wednesday and was told that my contract was not extended. It wasn’t officially a dismissal because my contract expires on June 15th. From then on I am no longer a wrestler for World Wrestling Entertainment. Strangely, it hit me less hard than I expected. I’m quite relaxed and happy, I don’t feel like pitying myself. First of all, I am generally a positive person, secondly, I can look back on six wonderful years at WWE with great and unique experiences, thirdly, I have had a plan B for a long time, which I am now tackling – and I also have little time to complain about it. because I have to organize a big move within four weeks, move furniture, cancel subscriptions, all the bells and whistles. It goes on and I am in good spirits that I can now apply everything I have learned elsewhere, where it is just as appreciated – maybe even more.”
WWE411mania.com

Alexander Wolfe Was Not Aware Of Contract Not Being Extended Before Imperium Split

Alexander Wolfe says that he was not aware he was exiting the company ahead of his split from Imperium on NXT. As previously reported, Wolfe was not that his contract was not being extended as part of the company’s recent budget cuts. Wolfe told Fightful Select that the news came as a surprise to him, but that he had told WWE that he would prefer to return to Europe and work for them there.