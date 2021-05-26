Shaky Knees Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Run the Jewels and The Strokes

Music festival Shaky Knees announced its lineup for fall 2021 on May 26, 2021. The festival will be held between Oct. 22 and Oct. 24 2021, in Atlanta’s Central Park. Tickets for the festival go on sale May 26, 2021 at 1 pm ET. Fans can choose between one day general admission festival tickets, three day general admission festival tickets, one day VIP tickets, three day VIP tickets, one day platinum tickets, and three day platinum tickets. To purchase tickets, visit the Shaky Knees website.