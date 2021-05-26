newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Shaky Knees Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Run the Jewels and The Strokes

By Ellie Lin
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic festival Shaky Knees announced its lineup for fall 2021 on May 26, 2021. The festival will be held between Oct. 22 and Oct. 24 2021, in Atlanta’s Central Park. Tickets for the festival go on sale May 26, 2021 at 1 pm ET. Fans can choose between one day general admission festival tickets, three day general admission festival tickets, one day VIP tickets, three day VIP tickets, one day platinum tickets, and three day platinum tickets. To purchase tickets, visit the Shaky Knees website.

music.mxdwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Mac Demarco
Person
Jay Electronica
Person
Dominic Fike
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Ace Frehley
Person
Jay Rock
Person
Arlo Parks
Person
Ty Segall
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Run The Jewels#Live Music#Studio Album#Vip#Ty Segall Freedom Band#Wvh#Lunar Vacation#Aces#The Backseat Lovers#Primary Wave#Rage Against The Machine#Best Rock Album#Tapping#Daddy S Home#Kiss#Detroit Stories#Shaky Knees#Tour#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Austin, TXmxdwn.com

Austin City Limits Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Erykah Badu

Shortly after Lollapalooza announced their lineup, Austin City Limits has announced their own for later this year. Country legend George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Erykah Badu, Rufus Du Sol and DaBaby are set to headline the festival set to take place at Zilker Park in Austin, TX. Other acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Greta Van Fleet,, Moses Sumney, Remi Wolf, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Freddie Gibbs, Madeon and many more. See the full lineup below.
Musiclivemusicblog.com

Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 Lineup: Animal Collective, St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat & More

The lineup for this year’s Pitchfork Music Festival has been announced!. Returning to Chicago’s Union Park this upcoming September 10-12, 2021, this year’s lineup features Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief and Animal Collective as top billing on Friday, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen and Kim Gordon on Saturday, and Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, and Thundercat headlining the final day.
Atlanta, GAlivemusicblog.com

Shaky Knees Festival Announces 2021 & 2022 Dates

Shaky Knees festival has confirmed its return to Atlanta, GA this October 22-24, 2021. And if you’re not ready to commit yet, don’t fret because you can already book your Shaky Knees plans for 2022 with the dates of April 29-May 1, 2022 already on the calendar. The festival also...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Shaky Knees Music Festival will return this fall

The Shaky Knees Music Festival will return this fall, after two cancellations last year due to the pandemic. The three-day event will take place Oct. 22-24 at Atlanta’s Central Park. Event organizers will announce ticket details and lineup information soon, although one act - Alice Cooper – already has an Oct. 23 date at the fest announced on his itinerary.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates With Kiss’s Ace Frehley

Alice Cooper has announced his return to the live stage with a headlining tour in September and October 2021. The tour, which kicks off September 17th in Atlantic City, will feature Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley as a special guest beginning with the September 18th show in Gilford, New Hampshire. Frehley will perform with Cooper through October 22nd, after which Cooper will wrap up the tour with a set at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival on October 23rd.
Chicago, ILbrooklynvegan.com

Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup (St. Vincent, Erykah Badu, Phoebe Bridgers, FlyLo, more)

Back in January, the Chicago Tribune reported that Pitchfork Festival had filed a permit to move to September this year, instead of their usual July dates. That is, in fact, the case: the festival has announced its 2021 return on September 10-12 in Union Park in Chicago, and they've announced a new lineup, which includes some overlapping acts from their cancelled 2020 edition.
Musicmxdwn.com

Psycho Las Vegas Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Down, Danzig and Emperor

After teasing the announcement for a month, Psycho Las Vegas has announced its 2021 lineup. The headliners for the event include metal supergroup Down, Norwegian black metal legends Emperor and punk/metal icon Danzig. The festival takes place on August 20th to 22nd at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, with the Psycho Swim pre-festival event on August 19.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alice Cooper: BMO Harris Pavilion concert date set for Oct. 1

MILWAUKEE - Alice Cooper is making a stop in Milwaukee as part of his upcoming autumn tour with special guest KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. Cooper, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is slated to rock the BMO Harris Pavilion on Milwaukee's lakefront on Friday, Oct. 1. Pre-sale tickets...
Chicago, ILAustin Weekly News

Riot Fest lineup announced

Nine Inch Nails will headline Riot Fest’s return to Douglass Park in September. Three-day passes for the punk rock music fest Sept. 17-19 went on sale Friday but quickly sold out. One-day passes will go on sale next week when will be announced, organizers said. While $200 three-day passes are...
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit rock royalty Alice Cooper will bring mayhem to DTE Energy Music Theatre with Ace Frehley this fall

There will be blood, folks. Detroit native and “Godfather of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper will hit the road this fall, and he ain't going it alone. The recent 73-year-old Metro Times' cover ghoul is teaming up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for a 26-date tour throughout the U.S. The tour, which kicks off in Atlantic City on Sept. 17, will conclude in late October in Atlanta, but not before paying a visit to the namesake of his chart-topping 28th record, Detroit Stories.
Musicmxdwn.com

Primavera Sound Barcelona Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Gorillaz, Massive Attack and Lorde

Primavera Sound Barcelona has announced their lineup for June 2-12, 2022. Some of the headliners that will be playing at the Parc del Fòrum both weekends are Massive Attack, Tame Impala, The Strokes, Gorillaz and Tyler, The Creator. The single-weekend main stage headliners include Pavement, Beck, The National, Jorja Smith, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Dua Lipa, Interpol, Lorde, Megan Thee Stallion and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.